ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris sets her sights on investment opportunities in Africa

Chinedu Okafor
Kamala-Harris-and-Akufo-Addo
Kamala-Harris-and-Akufo-Addo
  • US Vice-President Kamala Harris has noted that she aims to increase investment opportunities in Africa, shortly after arriving in Ghana.
  • This is in response to China and Russia’s growing influence in Africa.
  • The U.S. has already pledged $55 billion to the continent over the following three years.

In preparation for her week-long trip to Africa aimed at countering China's influence, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Sunday that the United States will increase investment in Africa and assist in economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

China has made significant investments in Africa in recent years, primarily in infrastructure and natural resources development, while Russian influence has increased due to the deployment of Russian military personnel by the private military contractor Wagner Group to support governments in several nations.

"On this trip, I intend to do work that is focused on increasing investments here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity," Harris made this statement shortly after landing in Ghana, the first stop of a journey that would also take her to Tanzania and Zambia.

In order to provide a rival power with a viable option, the Biden administration has worked to deepen ties with Africa. Prior to a U.S.-Africa meeting, the U.S. pledged $55 billion to the continent over the following three years in December. On a visit to Niger this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged $150 million in fresh humanitarian aid for Africa's Sahel area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior U.S. sources noted that Harris will also touch on China's role in debt restructuring, as well as China's involvement in technological and economic concerns in Africa that the United States finds troubling.

This week, Harris is slated to meet with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo and subsequently visit a former slave fortress where captives were transported to America during the slave trade era.

Harris will also visit Tanzania from March 29 to 31 after her trip to Ghana which is scheduled from March 26 to 29. She would cap her visit to Africa off with her final stop at Zambia which will last from March 31 to April 1. She intends to announce both public and private sector initiatives during her meeting with the presidents of the three nations.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive confirmation portal for pensioners

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

Nigeria is planning to unlock revenue from the sale of tickets on international airlines and launch Nigeria Air by May

Nigeria is planning to unlock revenue from the sale of tickets on international airlines and launch Nigeria Air by May

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

African countries with the cheapest household electricity prices

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

Uganda expects its debt load to reduce and its economic growth to increase by 7%

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa