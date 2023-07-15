Ugandan judiciary confronts $2.2 billion in unresolved business lawsuits

According to judicial authorities, court matters are categorized as backlog items after spending more than two years in the legal system without getting a hearing date, assignment to a presiding judge or magistrate, or delivery of decisions.

According to reports, a number of cases were started during the lockdown but never finished because of tight lockdown limitations that affected several industries, including the court. Even though courts were open during the lockdowns, judicial operations were greatly reduced, leaving fewer judges, magistrates, court clerks, and state attorneys available to handle incoming cases in accordance with physical distancing measures deemed necessary to slow down coronavirus infections.

Kabiito Karamagi, a partner at Ligomarc Advocates, noted, “Mediation usually helps to resolve small cases related to non-payment of salaries, loss of jobs and loan default matters but are less effective in tackling large commercial disputes.”

According to official data, the total number of outstanding cases in Ugandan courts' backlogs was expected to be 50,000 by the end of May. The judiciary aims to settle 6,000 of these cases by the end of June 2024.