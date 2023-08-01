Top performing African stock markets defying the odds

These top-performing African markets have displayed outstanding returns, captivating attention and admiration from the investment community.

Join us as we delve into the elite league of stock markets that have soared above the market meltdown, showcasing remarkable resilience as of June 2023:

1. Malawi (Up 67.6%) With an awe-inspiring surge of 67.6% in US dollars, Malawi's stock market has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, displaying unparalleled resilience and potential. Despite its relatively modest size, Malawi's economic prowess has astounded investors, drawing shrewd minds in search of promising prospects.

2. Namibia (Up 18.1%) Namibia's stock market has proven to be a stalwart performer, boasting an impressive 18.1% increase in US dollar returns. Revered for its stable economic conditions, Namibia has quickly become a favoured destination for investors seeking reliable growth avenues.

3. Zambia (Up 15.5%) Amidst the tumultuous economic landscape, Zambia's stock market has demonstrated unwavering mettle, soaring with a robust 15.5% gain in US dollar terms. Endowed with abundant copper resources, Zambia has captivated investors who envision long-term prosperity in the country.

4. Seychelles and Uganda (Up 3.7%) Both Seychelles and Uganda have stood their ground, recording a commendable 3.7% increase in US dollar returns. These nations have exhibited remarkable resilience, inspiring trust and confidence among investors amidst uncertain times.

5. Ghana (Up 3.0%) Nimbly navigating through the storm, Ghana's stock market charts a steady course, delivering a 3.0% gain in US dollar returns. Bolstered by a diversified economy and investor-friendly policies, Ghana continues to beckon discerning investors with its enticing potential.

6. Tanzania and BRVM Cote d'Ivoire (Up 1.7%) Tanzania and BRVM Cote d'Ivoire have admirably held their ground, both showcasing a modest 1.7% increase in US dollar returns. These markets have exuded resilience amidst regional economic challenges, earning the utmost respect of the investment community.

