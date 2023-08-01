ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 African cities with the worst traffic

Chinedu Okafor
As the transportation system works to become more sustainable, low-carbon fuels for cars and trucks, get a lot of attention. But there's a big, old problem that's costing the country money, time, and carbon dioxide emissions: traffic.
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 5 African cities with the worst traffic.
  • This list is courtesy of Numbeo, a platform that provides up-to-date information about the cost of living, quality of life, and various socio-economic factors across cities and countries worldwide. 
  • Included in the list are two indexes, the Time Index and the Traffic Index. 

As the world's population continues to migrate towards urban centers, the issue of traffic congestion becomes increasingly challenging for city dwellers. Traffic congestion not only causes frustration and delays for commuters but also has significant economic and environmental impacts.

Traffic congestion is a common sight in bustling city areas, where vehicles, pedestrians, and public transport coexist in a complex web of movement. Several factors contribute to traffic congestion, including, high population density, inadequate infrastructure, limited public transportation, and urban sprawl, amongst other factors.

Additionally, it is important to note that traffic congestion is not merely an inconvenience; it has far-reaching consequences, such as economic costs, environmental implications, physical and mental health deterioration, and others.

Traffic congestion in city areas is a multifaceted issue that requires a comprehensive approach. By utilizing tools like the Traffic Index, city planners can gain valuable data to develop effective strategies for reducing congestion, improving public transport, and promoting sustainable urban mobility.

The Traffic Index is an important tool for measuring the amount of traffic congestion in cities. It is computed by comparing the time it takes to go the same distance during peak hours to the time it would take under ideal traffic circumstances.

Numbeo, a platform that delivers real-time information on the cost of living, quality of life, and other socioeconomic indicators in cities and nations throughout the world, has its own traffic index. The Traffic Index on the platform is a composite statistic that takes into account aspects including commute time, unhappiness with time spent in traffic, CO2 emissions, and overall traffic system inefficiencies. It gives information on a city's general traffic conditions.

Numbeo's Time Index also displays the average one-way transit time in minutes. It indicates the amount of time it takes to get from one location within a city or a country. The platform calculates these data using certain complex formulae, which are published on its website.

Using this calculation, the five African cities with the worst traffic index are as follows.

Rank City Country Traffic Index Time Index
1. Lagos Nigeria 342.5 67.4
2. Nairobi Kenya 253.6 53.4
3. Cairo Egypt 244.5 50.2
4. Pretoria South Africa 230.5 45.5
5. Cape Town South Africa 208.9 42.5
Chinedu Okafor

