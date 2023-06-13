Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Every region on the globe can boast of high-paying organizations, albeit, some more than others. Regardless, wherever you find yourself, there are companies that offer far better packages than their competitors and as such require higher levels of performance.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest market is no exception. The country houses numerous companies that professionals aspire to work for owing to the huge rewards. Below is a list of 10 of these companies in 2022, courtesy of a study conducted by Nairalytics, the research division of Nairametrics, where you can find its elaborate methodology, and complete list of 20 companies comparing 2022's salaries to 2021's.

With an emphasis on Nigeria’s human expenditures, which are expected to reach almost N1 trillion in 2022, up from N900 billion a year earlier, the evaluation included roughly 50 firms that are traded on the Nigerian Exchange. In terms of staff strength, the firms reviewed and analyzed in 2022 employed more than 100,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to staff size and human costs, banks were in the lead. However, their average compensation per employee throughout the evaluation period was impacted by the growth of the workforce and its implications for salaries.

The businesses split their salary between payroll costs, hiring and training costs, bonuses, and other compensations. Here is a list of the top 10 companies ranked by average salary per staff.