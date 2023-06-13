ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Chinedu Okafor
Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries
Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries
  • Business Insider Africa presents the list of the top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the largest salaries.
  • This list is courtesy of Nairalytics, the research division of Nairametrics.
  • Nigeria’s human expenditures are expected to reach almost N1 trillion in 2022, up from $900 billion a year prior. 

Choosing the right company to work for is a crucial decision that can significantly impact one's career trajectory and overall job satisfaction. While salary is an essential factor in evaluating potential employers, high-paying companies offer numerous benefits beyond the financial rewards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Every region on the globe can boast of high-paying organizations, albeit, some more than others. Regardless, wherever you find yourself, there are companies that offer far better packages than their competitors and as such require higher levels of performance.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest market is no exception. The country houses numerous companies that professionals aspire to work for owing to the huge rewards. Below is a list of 10 of these companies in 2022, courtesy of a study conducted by Nairalytics, the research division of Nairametrics, where you can find its elaborate methodology, and complete list of 20 companies comparing 2022's salaries to 2021's.

With an emphasis on Nigeria’s human expenditures, which are expected to reach almost N1 trillion in 2022, up from N900 billion a year earlier, the evaluation included roughly 50 firms that are traded on the Nigerian Exchange. In terms of staff strength, the firms reviewed and analyzed in 2022 employed more than 100,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to staff size and human costs, banks were in the lead. However, their average compensation per employee throughout the evaluation period was impacted by the growth of the workforce and its implications for salaries.

The businesses split their salary between payroll costs, hiring and training costs, bonuses, and other compensations. Here is a list of the top 10 companies ranked by average salary per staff.

Rank Companies Average Salary Per Staff (Millions in Naira ) Staff Strength Total Salaries (Millions in Naira )
1. Seplat Energy 38.91 596 23,192.00
2. TotalEnergies Plc 30.48 429 13,076.55
3. MTN 26.91 1675 45,080.55
4. Okomu Oil Palm Plc 26.49 390 10,331.08
5. Ardova Plc 20.1 168 3,376.83
6. Nigerian Breweries 19.12 2685 51,338.00
7. Access Holdings 17.09 6824 116,621.00
8. Stanbic IBTC 16.95 3008 50,996.00
9. Geregu Power 16.45 130 2,138.07
10. Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria. Plc 15.13 51 771.79
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Dammy applied for cookathon, but Guinness Records yet to respond

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Dammy applied for cookathon, but Guinness Records yet to respond

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

Niger Govt revokes C-of-O of IBB University, others

Niger Govt revokes C-of-O of IBB University, others

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Lianzi-map

DRC and Angola set aside a 50-year oil block dispute to become joint holders

Top 10 best African cities for startups

Top 10 best African cities for startups