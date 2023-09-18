Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

The stronger the nation’s soft power, the greater its ability to attract investment and market its products and services.

For nearly 20 years, Brand Finance has monitored the strength and value of national brands. Since 2020, the organisation has published the world's most comprehensive research studies on the perception of nation brands – the Global Soft Power Index.

The index measures the strength and appeal of a country’s soft power assets, including its cultural heritage, education, governance, and global reputation.

According to the leading brand valuation consultancy, understanding those perceptions is key for national, regional, city, and corporate brands to achieve success internationally, allowing them to identify strengths and weaknesses and improve growth strategies going forward.

“An online survey was conducted among 111,364 adults aged 18-75 across 101 countries. As such, our sample is representative of the online population of each country."

“In developing markets with relatively low internet access (below 85% across all age groups), this skews the sample somewhat towards younger people with higher education, income, and connectivity – but we deem this acceptable, as it is these groups in the population who are most likely to be affected by soft power and have some familiarity with other nations,” the report noted.

Here are the most influential countries in Africa:

