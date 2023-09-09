Top 10 African countries with the lowest rate of suicide

Africa is a diverse continent with 54 nations that all have different social structures, healthcare systems, and degrees of development. As a result, there are large regional differences in suicide rates.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the average suicide rate in Africa is approximately 6.1 per 100,000 people. However, this figure conceals substantial variations between countries. For instance, countries like Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and Côte d'Ivoire have reported higher suicide rates, while others like Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria have lower rates.

Economic instability, unemployment, and poverty can contribute to feelings of hopelessness and despair, increasing the risk of suicide. Some African countries grapple with high levels of poverty and limited access to basic necessities, which can exacerbate mental health issues, while some have combated this issue to a substantial degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to underreporting, stigma, and a lack of data-gathering tools, it is difficult to acquire accurate statistics on suicide in Africa. However, the information at hand indicates that the suicide rate is rising in numerous African nations.

The World Health Organization's comparable estimates of suicide rates, which are included in its 2023 World Health Statistics Report, are among the most reliable data on the number of suicides experienced in every region of the continent.

According to the study, the rapid advancement of several indicators during the MDG era slowed down dramatically after 2015, making it more difficult to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets by 2030.

Indices like the maternal mortality ratio, neonatal and under-five mortality rates, premature mortality from major NCDs, and suicide and traffic mortality rates decreasing year after year are proof of this.

Africa has a varied suicide rate, with certain nations and areas having greater rates than others. Every nation's suicide death rate per 100,000 people is listed in the study.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below are 10 African countries with the lowest suicide rate.