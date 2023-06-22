Top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom

According to the 2023 Economic Freedom Index, a comprehensive analysis of factors like government intervention, regulatory efficiency, property rights, and market access, a select group of African countries stand out for their efforts in creating favourable business environments.

The lowest-scoring country in Africa is Sudan, a country under further strain thanks to rife civil conflict. Historically, economic development has been constrained by rampant corruption and a lack of institutional capacity. Conversely, Mauritius and Botswana registered the highest scores in Africa, ranking higher than countries like France and Italy.

By adopting policies that prioritise market openness, entrepreneurship, and investor-friendly environments, many African countries are positioning themselves as key players in the global economy.

Let's explore the top 10 African countries that are gaining international recognition for their exemplary progress.