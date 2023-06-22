ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom

Victor Oluwole
Botswana also registered one of the highest scores in Africa (64.9) for economic freedom, ranking higher than countries like France and Italy.
Botswana also registered one of the highest scores in Africa (64.9) for economic freedom, ranking higher than countries like France and Italy.
  • The top 10 African countries leading in economic freedom are Mauritius, Botswana, Rwanda, Seychelles, Ghana, Tunisia, South Africa, Namibia, Kenya, and Côte d'Ivoire.
  • These countries prioritise market openness, entrepreneurship, and investor-friendly environments to attract investment and drive economic growth.
  • Visit africa.businessinsider.com for more business stories.

Africa is undergoing a remarkable economic transformation as several countries prioritise economic freedom and strive to attract investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to the 2023 Economic Freedom Index, a comprehensive analysis of factors like government intervention, regulatory efficiency, property rights, and market access, a select group of African countries stand out for their efforts in creating favourable business environments.

The lowest-scoring country in Africa is Sudan, a country under further strain thanks to rife civil conflict. Historically, economic development has been constrained by rampant corruption and a lack of institutional capacity. Conversely, Mauritius and Botswana registered the highest scores in Africa, ranking higher than countries like France and Italy.

By adopting policies that prioritise market openness, entrepreneurship, and investor-friendly environments, many African countries are positioning themselves as key players in the global economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's explore the top 10 African countries that are gaining international recognition for their exemplary progress.

Rank Country 2023 Score
1 Mauritius 70.6
2 Botswana 64.9
3 Rwanda 62.7
4 Seychelles 59.5
5 Tunisia 59.3
6 Zambia 58.7
7 Morocco 58.4
8 Ghana 58.0
9 Namibia 57.7
10 Senegal 57.7
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

Ex-World Bank President, David Malpass praises Tinubu’s policy decisions

Ex-World Bank President, David Malpass praises Tinubu’s policy decisions

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

See the Zanzibar project the United states is investing Sh 2.3 billion in

See the Zanzibar project the United states is investing Sh 2.3 billion in

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dignitaries attending the wedding of the daughter of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote

Top 10 countries in Africa with the highest number of millionaires in 2023

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

Zambia cancels $5 billion project with China, see why

The most common last names in five African countries

The most common last names in five African countries

List of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from

List of African countries where all the billionaires on the continent come from