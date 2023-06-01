The sports category has moved to a new website.
Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

Chinedu Okafor
african foods face2face african
  • Business Insider presents the list of the top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food.
  • This list is courtesy of Numbeo’s cost of living index, which is computed using food price data amongst other metrics. 
  • The food price index included in this article is based on Business Insider’s weighted average of Numbeo’s groceries index and restaurant index.

The quality of one's life is immensely determined by what they eat. Simply put food is a basic necessity for survival. However, the cost of food might strain the finances of many people all over the world. High food prices in a country may have a significant influence on people's ability to afford nutritional and healthy meals, which can ultimately have a negative impact on their health and well-being.

This explains why areas with easy access to and reasonable food prices have always been highly coveted. However, there is a complex correlation between where one chooses to live and the cost of food. People tend to live where there are plenty of job prospects.

When these economic centers start to fill, businesses, not simply those in the food industry, take full advantage by raising the price of the goods or services they are providing, ultimately leading to a paradox of demand increase, and price increase. However, there are regions that have managed to crack this complex issue.

In a nutshell, the more desirable the region the more likely the food there is going to be expensive. So it is always a delight when a city considered an economic hub also somehow manages to regulate the price of food.

Numbeo, one of the world’s most profound data and research platforms, computes data that determine the cities with the highest cost of living, globally. The price of food, particularly the cost of groceries and restaurant meals, is one of the indices used to compile the list.

For its indexes, Numbeo depends on user inputs and manually gathered information from reliable sources (such as grocery websites, taxi business websites, websites of governmental organizations, newspaper articles, other surveys, etc.).

Numbeo’s website provides a more thorough explanation of the process. Below is the list of the top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food.

The food price index is based on Business Insider’s weighted average of Numbeo’s groceries index and restaurant index. Business Insider Africa had earlier released the top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food.

Rank City Country Food price index Groceries Index Resturant Index
1. Giza Egypt 16.1 17.8 14.4
2. Alexandria Egypt 17.8 18.7 16.9
3. Sousse Tunisia 20.6 26.8 14.5
4. Cairo Egypt 20.9 22.7 19.0
5. Oran Algeria 23.9 31.2 16.7
6. Tunis Tunisia 24.0 30.1 17.9
7. Dar es Salaam Tanzania 25.2 28.3 22.0
8. Kigali Rwanda 25.6 28.9 22.2
9. Tripoli Libya 25.7 24.9 26.5
10. Kampala Uganda 26.5 28.9 24.1
