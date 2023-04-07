The sports category has moved to a new website.
The World Bank has approved a grant of $150 million to help Chad combat flood risks

Chinedu Okafor
  • A relief aid of $150 million was approved by the World Bank, to help Chad fight impending floods. 
  • This grant was approved on Thursday and is also intended for urban planning. 
  • In 2022, Chad experienced its highest levels of seasonal rainfall in almost 30 years, rendering areas of the capital N'Djamena only passable by boat.

On Thursday, the World Bank finally settled on a $150 million grant to assist Chad in minimizing flood risks and boosting urban planning, owing to the region’s vulnerability to the effects of climate change.

In 2022, Chad experienced its highest levels of seasonal rainfall in almost 30 years, rendering areas of the capital N'Djamena only passable by boat and forcing many to evacuate their flooded homes. Chad was one of the worst-hit regions on the continent as climate change triggered a high level of environmental damage, displacing many due to heavy floods, and causing destruction for others due to high levels of drought.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby of Chad proclaimed a state of emergency and established a response plan to provide shelter, food, and sanitation.

Flooding in the capital, according to the World Bank, underlined the need for investment in protective infrastructure, enhanced urban drainage systems, and emergency response.

"The long-term vision of this project is to transform N'Djamena into a more resilient, green, and sustainable city," said Clara De Sousa, World Bank country director for Chad.

The initiative intends to develop long-term cooperation between the Chadian government, the city of N'Djamena, the World Bank, and other partners working on this problem, according to the release.

Floods are widespread during the rainy season in the central and southern portions of the African country, which typically lasts from May to October. Last year, though, the rains fell early and in greater abundance, swiftly flooding drainage canals and ponds.

This is not the World Bank’s first initiative in Chad this year. In January, the new Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE) officially began operations in Freetown to expand power availability for millions of present and prospective users in Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

RESPITE, a $311 million regional initiative backed by the World Bank and authorized on December 20, 2022, with legal agreements signed today, intends to rapidly boost grid-connected renewable energy capacity in participating nations while strengthening regional integration.

