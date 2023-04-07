The Nigerian currency lost 10% of its value in 2022 - World Bank

“Other currencies with significant losses last year include those of Sudan (23.6%), Malawi (20.7%), The Gambia (14.6%), and Nigeria (10.2%),” a statement from the bank reads in part. “Rising food and fuel prices, as well as the depreciation of the exchange rate, were the main drivers of inflationary pressures in the region, and, particularly, in countries like Ghana, Sudan, and Malawi.”

The World Bank observed that monetary policy tightening, with Nigeria raising interest rates by 650 basis points, has not resulted in a decline in the rate of inflation.

According to the report, persistent supply shocks that drive inflation, such as rising commodity prices and climatic shocks, a lack of central bank autonomy, foreign exchange distortions that widened parallel exchange rate market premia, and fiscal dominance are among the causes of monetary policy's diminished effectiveness.

According to the bank, 25% of the nations in Sub-Saharan Africa will have two-digit inflation rates in 2023. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria's headline inflation increased to 21.91% in February.

The World Bank also added that Nigeria is experiencing both high inflation and significant budget deficits. “About half of the Sub-Saharan African countries face both high inflation (low monetary policy space) and wider fiscal deficits (low fiscal policy space). “Notable cases include Ghana, Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia, and Burundi, among others.”\