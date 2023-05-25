The DRC wants more stake in its resources jointly controlled with China

President Felix Tshisekedi, who is scheduled to visit China on May 19, directed his administration to proceed with the discussions after Congolese parties "consolidated their position" on the 2008 agreement. Congo claims that the asymmetrical agreement gives it little influence over the venture's activities since its resources and earnings leave the nation.

In March, he established an ad hoc panel to harmonize the negotiation positions of the Congolese institutions in charge of overseeing the deal's implementation.

The General Inspection of Finance (IGF), the Agency for Supervision, Coordination and Monitoring of Collaboration Agreements signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Private Partners, the state miner Gecamines, and representatives of the presidency, government, state auditor, and civil society were all represented on the commission.

Two-panel members who were not permitted to speak in public affirmed the veracity of the document and the findings that had not yet been publicized. According to the sources, Congo's discussions with the Chinese enterprises would be based on the conclusions.

Requests for a response from China Railway Group Limited and Power Construction Corporation of China, better known as Sinohydro, went unanswered.