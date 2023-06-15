ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan confronts theft epidemic on national construction projects

Chinedu Okafor
Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • President Samia Suluhu Hassan takes a strong stance against theft from national construction projects, warning those involved to cease immediately.
  • The inspection tour she recently embarked on reveals the progress of critical projects including the JPM bridge, MV Mwanza, and a contemporary hotel in Mwanza. 
  • The president urges Tanzanian professionals to learn from their international counterparts and emphasizes the importance of professionalism, honesty, and patriotism in national development initiatives.

Samia Suluhu Hassan, the president of Tanzania, yesterday wrapped off her tour to the Mwanza Region by checking on the progress of critical projects, including the building of the JPM bridge, also known as the Kigongo-Busisi Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

She denounced the practice of certain dishonest Tanzanians who steal building supplies from significant development projects being carried out in the nation.

Along with the JPM bridge project, the President also went to and inspected the building sites of the new MV Mwanza, also known as Hapa Kazi Tu, and a contemporary hotel, both of which are being built in the Capri-Point neighborhood of the City of Mwanza by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

She expressed her happiness with the phases of the project's construction on many occasions after obtaining information on their implementation.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she also challenged Tanzanians who were given opportunities for skilled and manual labor in the development projects to act with professionalism, honesty, and patriotism for the good of the country.

“Those who steal cement and other building materials should stop immediately because these projects belong to all of us; their completion is beneficial to all of us,” the president warned.

She also encouraged the Tanzanian professionals working on the projects to take advantage of the chance to study with and pick up new skills from their international counterparts so they might aid their country in carrying out initiatives of a similar nature in the future.

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the JPM Bridge are two large construction projects that have been the target of thefts of cement, oil, and other building supplies, according to sources. President Samia has issued a warning to anyone who commits such thefts.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Mr. Mohamed Besta, stated in a report on the status of the construction of the JPM bridge that the project's implementation had already reached 75% despite obstacles like the Covid-19 outbreak, the rise in Lake Victoria's water levels, and the different geological conditions that caused a 14% delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JPM bridge, which would cost more than Sh716 billion to build, will be 3.2 kilometers long and is scheduled to be finished in February 2024.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Dammy applied for cookathon, but Guinness Records yet to respond

EXCLUSIVE: Chef Dammy applied for cookathon, but Guinness Records yet to respond

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

Beautiful Nubia, Tosin Ashafa, others pay tribute to OAU alumnus Abass Oyeyemi

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

Obaseki increases minimum wage to ₦40k, asks workers to work from home twice a week

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Top 10 companies in Nigeria that pay the highest salaries

Museveni

Uganda's GDP projected to jump from $49 billion to $550 billion, see why

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Namibia takes control of its resources as it bans the export of unprocessed vital mineral

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market

Saudi Arabia overtakes China and India as Kenya’s largest import market