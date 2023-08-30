ADVERTISEMENT
Tanzania's Kizimkazi schools get a facelift worth Sh277 Million

Chinedu Okafor
  • Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) spearheads extensive renovations, including upgraded classrooms, labs, restrooms, and teacher offices.
  • President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to inaugurate the improved schools during the annual Kizimkazi Day celebration.
  • Beyond Household Support, Tasaf's interim director, Shadrack Mziray, sheds light on the organization's multi-faceted efforts.

The secondary and elementary schools in Kizimkazi, which are located in the South Unguja area of the island nation of Zanzibar, have undergone improvements totaling Sh277 million, according to a statement from Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf).

According to Tasaf, the renovations also improved the teachers' offices, and laboratories, and built 14 restrooms as well as a meeting room. As part of the ceremonies for the Kizimkazi Festival, President Samia Suluhu Hassan is anticipated to formally inaugurate the school today.

The celebration's name was changed to "Kizimkazi Day" in 2018 after being formally created in August 2015 as "Samia Day." Every August, it is organized with the intention of promoting Kizimkazi's culture, attractions, and resources.

The only responsibilities left, according to Dr. Islam Seif Salum, Permanent Secretary-Office of the Second Vice President, are to put sitting desks and chairs in select classes.

“We are eagerly awaiting the Kizimkazi Festival to showcase our progress. Tasaf not only supports poor households but is also involved in improving school and hospital infrastructure,” said Dr Salum.

Shadrack Mziray, the interim director of Tasaf, said that the organization performs its obligations both on the mainland and in the islands and highlighted the advancements achieved in the rebuilding of Kizimkazi School. He stated that although it was estimated to take a year, the job was finished in six months.

“When people think of Tasaf, they often associate it with empowering poor households through grants. However, we also carry out temporary employment and infrastructure improvement projects,” said Mr Mziray.

Siajabu Suleiman Pandu, the director in charge of coordination at the Office of the Second Vice President of Zanzibar, underlined the dramatic change in the school's look as a result of considerable infrastructural upgrades.

“We are grateful to Tasaf for providing timely funding for this project. The remaining steps include minor procedures, including cleaning, before our leader (President Hassan) comes to visit. Citizens should remain patient and await our mother’s (President Hassan) blessing for this event,” Pandu said.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor

