Tanzania and Zambia discuss security and new gas pipeline in key meeting

On the other end, Ambrose Lufuma, Zambia's minister of defense, Jacob Mwiimbu, the minister of home affairs and internal security, and Peter Kapala, the energy minister, will serve as Zambia's representatives.

Yesterday, Mr. Makamba informed the media that the two nations' decision to begin transferring refined oil rather than crude oil prompted the discussion on the pipeline's safety and security.

“The meeting will assess the implementation of security and safety issues of the Tazama oil pipeline as agreed upon in the first meeting of these three ministries, which was held in December 2022 in Dar es Salaam,” he said.

He added: “In the first meeting, various strategies were agreed upon, including the involvement of local communities in areas where the pipeline passes through.”

The 1,710-kilometer Tazama pipeline, which connects Kigamboni, Tanzania to Indeni, Zambia, can move 90 million liters of oil per month. According to Mr. Makamba, the two nations also intend to increase the pipeline's capacity in order to transport additional petroleum products and reach Tanzania's southern areas.

“We also plan to discuss the procedures for conducting a feasibility study for the construction of a new gas pipeline from Tanzania to Zambia,” Mr. Makamba said.

“These are strategic projects that, when implemented, will substantially reduce the costs of oil supply to our southern region and boost trade, especially through our ports to countries like Zambia and the DRC, which use them to transit oil,” he added.

The examination of the natural gas pipeline, as well as the pipeline expansion to allow for the transit of all types of oil, is presently underway, he later noted. Tanzania's energy minister also gave an update on the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Dam Project, noting that it has now achieved the required depth of 163.61 meters for power generation.

“To initiate electricity generation, the water level has to reach a minimum of 163 meters above sea level. Thus, we have reached and exceeded the minimum level,” he said.