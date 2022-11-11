RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See why Malawi’s president is unhappy with the ongoing climate change conference

Chinedu Okafor
Malawian Presiden at the COP27, Egypt
Malawian Presiden at the COP27, Egypt
  • Malawi’s president has demanded that wealthy nations compensate African nations for the environmental damage it has caused.
  • He spoke about his grievances on the subject with the BBC. 
  • Several African leaders share the same sentiment. 

The Malawian president, Lazarus Chakwera, has expressed his displeasure with some of the conclusions drawn at the ongoing COP27 meeting in Egypt.

Recommended articles

The president is against the idea of African nations having a Nationally Determined Contribution, when in reality the continent should be compensated.

He spoke to the BBC at the ongoing COP27 meeting in Egypt, using the opportunity to express his displeasure at the fact wealthy nations are not taking responsibility for the environmental damage it has caused the planet by compensating nations that are ill-equipped to fight the disaster.

He told the BBC, "That's why we're saying if you're really serious about this [then] it's not about charity. This is paying for what you have deliberately used and benefited you and you don't want to pay up."

He spoke about how said wealthy nations have failed to keep their promise to fight climate change. He also noted that he has very minimal interest in attending the conference in the first place, as these conferences, in his opinion, seem to change nothing.

"Many came hesitantly, including myself, because of this. From COP1 all the way to COP27 what has happened? Why are we continuously going around the same issue over and over again? It's because somebody doesn't want to pay up." He added.

This is a subject that was also addressed at the 77th United Nations General Assembly, where African leaders highlighted the fact that Africa is bearing the brunt of climate change despite its significantly low carbon emission.

Some African leaders during the conference had debated that Africa should be compensated for suffering the effects of gas pollutants brought about by other continents whose industrialization is harming the entire globe, the same sentiment the president of Malawi just shared.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elon Musk is on the verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghanaian staff

Elon Musk is on the verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghanaian staff

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

Lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

I grew up in Alapere, Ketu - WWE Superstar Omos reveals

"I grew up in Alapere, Ketu" - WWE Superstar Omos reveals

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Omos responds to claims about WWE being scripted

Omos responds to claims about WWE being scripted

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Elon Musk is laying off thousands of Twitter workers.Dave Smith/Business Insider

Elon Musk is on the verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghanaian staff

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced