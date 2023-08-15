See the vital $500 Million food deal Egypt has secured with Abu Dhabi

Egypt will get imported milling wheat under the five-year deal, valued at $100 million annually, "at competitive prices." This is according to a report by the American news agency, Reuters.

Egypt, a significant consumer of basic goods, has been experiencing a foreign exchange crisis as a result of the Ukraine War's widespread shock to its economy. In terms of the dollar, Egypt's currency has fallen by approximately 50%, and official headline inflation has reached an all-time high of 36.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nation began delaying payments for wheat imports and is now having a harder time generating money to pay off its foreign debt. "The low-cost financing package from ADEX helps us procure high-quality wheat at the lowest cost financing available, with comfortable payment terms," Egypt's supply minister Ali Moselhy said in a statement.

Recent wheat purchases have frequently been financed by loans from the World Bank and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), which this year increased a credit line given to Egypt to $6 billion. The financing for food subsidies, primarily bread, would increase by 41.9% to 127.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($4.1 billion) in the fiscal year running from July 2023 to June 2024, according to the finance ministry.