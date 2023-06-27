See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates

Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, the acting governor of the CBN, reaffirmed the commitment of the top bank to continue working with BMGF and other development partners to explore cutting-edge solutions for promoting access to finance at the meeting.

The acting governor of the CBN also pointed out that Nigeria's efforts to promote financial inclusion encountered a number of obstacles, as reported by the Nigerian news agency, The Punch Newspaper.

“Mr. Shonubi, who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, of Financial System Stability, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, disclosed that though much progress had been made in various aspects of financial inclusion, some challenges still remained in attaining the desired level of financial inclusion in Nigeria. He, therefore, called for greater partnership between the Bank and the BMGF,” the statement released by the Central Bank reads in part.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's co-chair, Mr. Bill Gates, noted in his remarks that the foundation's main areas for sustained participation in Nigeria included health, agriculture, and financial services.

According to the CBN statement, “Mr. Gates expressed satisfaction that support from his organization was catalyzing developmental action in Nigeria. While nothing that there were still challenges and gaps, he expressed optimism that the country would witness better outcomes given the new economic and monetary policies currently in place in Nigeria.

“The BMGF has supported financial inclusion in Nigeria since 2012 and has been a strategic partner of the CBN in driving innovation to reach excluded segments of Nigeria’s population with financial products and services.