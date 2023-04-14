See the government initiative that benefitted 2 million Nigerians

The Rural Roads Programme constructed 40 rural roads in 120 communities across Nigeria, benefiting more than 8,000 Nigerians and totaling around 57.3 kilometers.

Projects carried out under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) for 2022 by the Federal Government had an effect on almost two million underprivileged Nigerians nationally.

The information was included in a progress report that was given at the meeting of the NPRGS Steering Committee, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. It was also mentioned that the Agriculture for Jobs Plan has benefited around 1.6 million smallholder farmers, as seen in The Guardian, a Nigerian news publication.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, 13,000 adolescents have received training via a Technical and Vocational Education and Training program in six states, including Lagos, Ogun, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, and Nasarawa. Meanwhile, plans are being made to provide 2,000 recipients in Edo State with the same kind of training.

In addition, more than 8,000 Nigerians were employed in construction as part of the Rural Roads Programme, which constructed 40 rural roads in 120 communities across the country, totaling around 57.3 kilometers.

The following is taken from the NPRGS implementation monitoring update that Minister of State for Budget and National Planning Clem Agba presented: “Following the release of N50 billion, programs that have achieved 100% completion include: Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP) and construction of rural roads.

A total number of direct beneficiaries of the implemented programs currently stands at 1,818,782 vulnerable Nigerians and a total of 9,527 Nigerians have also been directly employed through the implementation of the programs so far.”

The committee also authorized N250 billion at the meeting for project execution in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, who serves as co-chair of the Steering Committee, spoke to reporters after the meeting in Abuja and stated that while implementation has not yet reached the anticipated level, efforts are still being made to reach all 15 of the targeted locations.

The governor stated, “Today, we just came to review the implementation and update on spending so far and approval for this year’s projects.”

He also added, “Based on what was received from the co-chair of the Technical Working Group, over N50 billion has been spent so far. The performance so far hasn’t reached the level we expected. But nearly every aspect of the 15 areas targeted are being implemented in one way or the other.”

He clarified that the Federal Government and states spent more than N50 billion of the N400 billion that President Muhammadu Buhari had sanctioned for the committee to alleviate poverty and promote national progress.

Mohammad Abubakar, the minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, and Dr. Chris Ngige, the minister of labor and productivity, are all present as members of the steering committee.

ADVERTISEMENT