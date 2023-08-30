ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See the four economic giants that recommitted to strengthening trade ties with Nigeria

Chinedu Okafor
20. Lagos, Nigeria
20. Lagos, Nigeria
  • Chinese, Indian, Mexican, and Indonesian envoys affirm commitment to increased economic engagement during the "Invest Nigeria" conference organized by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 
  • Chinese Ambassador Jian Chun highlights Huawei and other Chinese companies' strategic investments aimed at enhancing connections between China and Nigeria. 
  • Indian ambassador cites $19 billion investment in multiple sectors over four decades, with a focus on venturing into novel areas like renewable energy.

Chinese, Indian, Mexican, and Indonesian ambassadors have stated that their countries will continue to increase their economic involvement in Nigeria. The envoys spoke during the International Business Conference and Expo 2023, which was themed "Invest Nigeria" and was put on by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Jian Chun, the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, declared that via sustainable investments, China hoped to strengthen connections with Nigeria. He mentioned how several Chinese businesses, including Huawei, had already started to strengthen their position in Nigeria through tactical investments, as reported by the Nigerian news agency, The Punch.

Shri Balasubramanian, India's ambassador to Nigeria, noted that India has invested $19 billion in the industrial, food, and pharmaceutical industries during the previous 40 years. “So, there have been a lot of investments, a lot of projects in Nigeria in the last four decades,” he said.

According to him, there are presently initiatives underway to invest in novel fields, such as renewable energy, in response to needs brought on by our rapidly evolving society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usra Harahap, the ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria, referred to Nigeria as its vital partner in Africa. In particular, he stated, the country's economic connections to Nigeria will be strengthened.

Alfredo Miranda, the Mexican ambassador to Nigeria, promised to improve trade ties between his nation and Nigeria.

Michael Olawale-Cole, the president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated in his opening comments that the conference offered a great chance to talk about the Nigerian economy and find investment prospects.

A thriving investment environment is crucial for sustainable growth, according to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was speaking via his deputy chief of staff, Gboyega Shoyanwo.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex's 5-year beef is finally over on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nigerian women have the highest beauty standards across Africa, according to survey

Nigerian women have the highest beauty standards across Africa, according to survey

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Exploring Africa’s top 5 luxury destinations in 2023

Exploring Africa’s top 5 luxury destinations in 2023

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Nkem Owoh speaks up for the first time after laying daughter to rest

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

Your friends-with-benefits relationship might work out if you do this 1 thing

Tolanibaj was one of my reasons for coming on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Neo

Tolanibaj was one of my reasons for coming on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Neo

Angel's eviction nomination shocks housemates on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel's eviction nomination shocks housemates on 'BBNaija All Stars'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23brics-new-members

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

An aerial shot of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya [Photo: Antony Trivet]

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Cape Town, South Africa

Ranking the top African cities where most people want to live, work, and invest

According to the index, Egypt is ranked the most powerful military force in Africa and 14th globally.With a sizable, well-trained military personnel force of 1.3 million, Egypt has a long history of being a major power player in the Middle East and North Africa.

Top African military powers in 2023 according to Global Firepower