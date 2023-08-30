See the four economic giants that recommitted to strengthening trade ties with Nigeria

- Chinese, Indian, Mexican, and Indonesian envoys affirm commitment to increased economic engagement during the "Invest Nigeria" conference organized by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
- Chinese Ambassador Jian Chun highlights Huawei and other Chinese companies' strategic investments aimed at enhancing connections between China and Nigeria.
- Indian ambassador cites $19 billion investment in multiple sectors over four decades, with a focus on venturing into novel areas like renewable energy.
Chinese, Indian, Mexican, and Indonesian ambassadors have stated that their countries will continue to increase their economic involvement in Nigeria. The envoys spoke during the International Business Conference and Expo 2023, which was themed "Invest Nigeria" and was put on by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.