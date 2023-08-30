See the four economic giants that recommitted to strengthening trade ties with Nigeria

Jian Chun, the Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, declared that via sustainable investments, China hoped to strengthen connections with Nigeria. He mentioned how several Chinese businesses, including Huawei, had already started to strengthen their position in Nigeria through tactical investments, as reported by the Nigerian news agency, The Punch.

Shri Balasubramanian, India's ambassador to Nigeria, noted that India has invested $19 billion in the industrial, food, and pharmaceutical industries during the previous 40 years. “So, there have been a lot of investments, a lot of projects in Nigeria in the last four decades,” he said.

According to him, there are presently initiatives underway to invest in novel fields, such as renewable energy, in response to needs brought on by our rapidly evolving society.

Usra Harahap, the ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria, referred to Nigeria as its vital partner in Africa. In particular, he stated, the country's economic connections to Nigeria will be strengthened.

Alfredo Miranda, the Mexican ambassador to Nigeria, promised to improve trade ties between his nation and Nigeria.

Michael Olawale-Cole, the president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated in his opening comments that the conference offered a great chance to talk about the Nigerian economy and find investment prospects.