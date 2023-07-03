ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States

Chinedu Okafor
Africa Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina
Africa Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina
  • African Development Bank and USAID extend and expand their partnership through the Regional Development Objectives Agreement (RDOAG) to tackle energy poverty and climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. 
  • The agreement aims to eliminate energy poverty by 2030, accelerate the just energy transition, and improve the enabling environment for renewable energy in Africa.
  • The partnership allows for potential future US contributions of up to $500 million and provides financial, technical, and operational support to stakeholders through grants, investments, and risk-reduction strategies.

On the sidelines of the Africa Energy Forum in Nairobi, the African Development Bank and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the Power Africa Presidential Initiative, signed an extension and expansion of their current Regional Development Objectives Agreement (RDOAG).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The action increases the foundation for collaboration in the development of creative and sustainable solutions to tackle energy poverty, and climate change, and enhance energy systems in sub-Saharan Africa. It also deepens the strategic relationship.

The pact specifically aims to eliminate energy poverty by 2030, speed up the just energy transition in Africa, and improve the favorable climate for renewable energy.

The five-year extension, which runs through September 2028, opens the door for potential future US contributions of up to $500 million to support RDOAG's goals. The Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) and the African Development Bank's Desert to Power program have received direct funding through the RDOAG to date, totaling around $388 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership will also be able to help the public, commercial, civil society, and other stakeholders financially, technically, and operationally through grants, equity and debt investments, and risk-reduction strategies.

Acting Coordinator for Power Africa David Thompson emphasized the importance of partnerships in advancing and sustaining the fair energy transition during the signing ceremony at the Africa Energy Forum. “The importance of our partnership with the AfDB, as evidenced through this agreement, in achieving our shared ambition of universal access to energy cannot be overemphasized. We effectively leverage one another's strengths to accomplish much more jointly than either institution could do on its own,” he said.

The Power Africa Strategic Framework, the Bank Group's New Deal on Energy for Africa, and Sustainable Development Goal 7 are all concerned with ensuring that everyone has access to cheap, dependable, sustainable, and modern energy. Activities carried out under the enlarged agreement will support these goals.

Partnerships are crucial, as Dr. Daniel Schroth, Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the African Development Bank, who signed the extension on behalf of the Bank's Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth, emphasized. According to Schroth, “Power Africa is a long-standing and key partner of the African Development Bank, and a central pillar of our collaboration focuses on mobilizing increased private sector investments, which are quintessential to achieving our joint objectives of universal access to energy and a just energy transition in Africa.”

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kenya Shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

Kenya Shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

5 best and worst airlines for international flights

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

'BBNaija Reunion' finale ends on a lighter note

'BBNaija Reunion' finale ends on a lighter note

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

I did my cook-a-thon for fun, not Guinness World Record - Chef Dammy

BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema asks Tinubu to immediately dissolve Nigeria Air

Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema asks Tinubu to immediately dissolve Nigeria Air

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan shilling notes

Kenya Shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria so far in 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Nigeria’s removal of fuel subsidies has saved the government N400 billion ($530 million) so far

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana turns to banks for debt restructuring amidst economic crisis