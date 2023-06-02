The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See the ambitious Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion) project the president of Kenya is involved in

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023
President William Ruto speaking at the National Defence College in Karen, Nairobi on May 25, 2023
  • Kenya plans to lease management and operations of five key ports, including Kilindini Harbour and Lamu Port, as part of an Sh1.4 trillion PPP initiative. 
  • The move aims to address congestion and improve efficiency in the ports, making the northern corridor more competitive against Tanzania's central corridor. 
  • Landlocked nations like Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda are increasingly using alternative routes, prom

Through an ambitious Sh1.4 trillion public-private partnership (PPP) aimed at reviving the nation's maritime economy, President William Ruto's administration will lease the management and operations of five crucial ports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Kenya Development Corporation (KDC), a development finance institution, has revealed the Kenya Kwanza administration is looking for private players to run portions of Kilindini Harbour, Dongo Kundu Port, Lamu Port, Kisumu Port, and Shimoni Fisheries Port in an effort to make the northern corridor competitive. This appears to be a change of heart from the previous administration's proposal to hand ports to private investors.

“The ports are confronted with the challenge of congestion and, therefore, higher dwell times for cargo. The ports will be leased/concessioned to private operators with landlord-type port management system,” the KDC stated.

The landlocked nations of Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda have recently put significant rivalry on Kenya's economic route since they prefer to use the Tanzanian route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both nations have attempted to upgrade their ports or construct new ones (Lamu Port in Kenya and Bagamoyo in Tanzania) as they compete to win over landlocked nations by guaranteeing speedier shipping.

The northern corridor, a multimodal trade route that connects the Great Lakes region's landlocked nations with Mombasa, a seaport in Kenya, has been vying with Tanzania's central corridor for cargo. Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are connected to Tanzania's marine trade and transit network through the Central Corridor.

According to official data, Mombasa Port's cargo handling volume decreased for the first time in five years. Players attribute this to increased rivalry from Dar es Salaam.

Additionally, the figures compiled by the national statistician, the total amount of goods transiting through the port decreased from 34.76 million metric tonnes the year before to 33.74 million metric tonnes last year.

The Lapsset Corridor Development Authority and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have been chosen to carry out the proposed lease. Through the PPP effort, the State hopes to raise Sh1.4 trillion ($10 billion). Additionally, the government is looking for private investment in the Port of Lamu for up to Sh42.1 billion ($304 million), with a significant portion of the funds going toward the development of the port's agribulk and liquibulk terminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government would invest about three-quarters of the total amount upfront, citing expected high growth in imports and exports as its selling point to investors. The proposed capital infusion of Sh29.1 billion ($210 million) is allocated to investment in the Agribulk Terminal, with 78.0% of this sum anticipated to be paid ahead.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Digital Quality of Life (DQL-2022)

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

social media apps facebookk whatsapp instagram

Top 10 African countries with internet freedom

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Net worths of Africa's richest people in the top 500