See the alarming losses that led to the removal of fuel subsidies by Bola Tinubu Nigeria’s new president

According to numbers provided in the Policy Advisory Council Report, dated May 2023, and compiled while Tinubu was still President-elect, the government lost a total of $56.86 billion due to oil theft and subsidies.

According to the report's highlights of economic and sector difficulties, the council also noted that $70 billion in investments had been wasted in the petroleum industry since 2011 owing to the lack of the Petroleum Industry Act.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari signed the PIA into law after it languished in the National Assembly for decades. According to the research, Nigeria's income to Gross Domestic Product ratio was one of the five lowest in the world, at 7%.

ADVERTISEMENT

It read in part, “Insecurity is a major sector challenge. $46.16bn was lost to crude oil theft between 2009 and 2020. $10.70bn lost annually to PMS subsidy and inefficiencies associated with the purchase, distribution, and sale of PMS. Governance and regulatory concerns have eroded investor confidence, diverting private capital needed for the development of critical oil and gas infrastructure.

Cumulatively, these have reduced the energy sector contribution to economic growth and deprived citizens of the necessary infrastructure and social amenities required for improving living standards.”

The council identified specific priorities for the President to pursue between 0 and 100 days, including the need to unify the exchange rate window and reorganize the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission/Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

It said that the agencies will be reorganized to meet predetermined milestones and that there would be a need to headhunt/place capable resources in crucial roles.

The council asked the President to "mandate the NNPCL and NUPRC/NMDPRA to close out outstanding divestments and contract issues for project delivery clarity" on some of the items to be completed within 18 to 24 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council advocated for the increase of domestic gas reserves and the promotion of the development of a diverse oil and gas sector through PIA reforms like the "network code." It urged the President to create a long-term financing model and to promote the development of a third-party gas pricing mechanism for the export market.