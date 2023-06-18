Saudi Arabia's massive carbon credit purchase from Kenya raises doubts about climate change

Following Saudi Arabia's purchase of more than two billion tonnes of carbon credits in an auction in Kenya earlier this week, this analysis was provided by BBC environment reporter Navin Khadka.

Companies can achieve net zero without reducing their own emissions with the use of carbon offsets. By utilizing clean stoves, for example, or by collecting and storing carbon from the atmosphere through preserved and regenerated forests, they pay other nations or communities through the carbon credit system.

“If buyers keep on buying credits and keep on emitting, will that help the bigger cause of limiting our temperature rise to 1.5C is the question widely asked. The fear is it might worsen the situation if polluters use it as a license to carry on with business as usual,” Khadka told the BBC Focus on Africa podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenyan Trade Minister Moses Kuria noted that nations like Kenya had already paid a hefty price due to the rest of the world's carbon emissions before the outset of Wednesday's auction.

“Just last year, the country lost animals worth more than $600m [£468m] as a result of drought which is closely associated with climate change,” he tweeted.

The BBC's source claims that by 2023, the worldwide market for carbon credits might reach $50 billion, with a large portion of that money going toward projects like tree planting and renewable energy.

Growing the voluntary carbon market is viewed as an essential component of the global effort to combat climate change since it enables businesses to partially offset their emissions by funding initiatives that will store the greenhouse gas.