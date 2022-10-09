President Ruto’s plan to combat starvation in Kenya is being met with rejection

President William Ruto presented the bill to lift the ban on GM food in Kenya to his parliament on the 3rd of October 2022. Read story here.

He moved the motion that the cultivation and importation of GM maize products for mass consumption be allowed henceforth. Kenya’s cabinet was in agreement as they decided on lifting the ten-year ban.

They came to this decision due to widespread hunger in Kenya and neighboring countries, as climate change, engenders drought, and external issues rift food importation in the region.

While the production and or procurement of GM foods might seem like a good idea, many are opposed to the idea, as activists all over the country have raised safety concerns about the consumption of GM foods.

"Food security is not just about the amount of food but the quality and safety of food," said a joint statement signed by a dozen groups, including Greenpeace Africa. "Our cultural and indigenous foods have proved to be safer, with diverse nutrients and with less harmful chemical inputs."

The banning of GM foods is an idea a number of African countries have keyed into. This is due to the skepticism people have about the healthiness of these foods.

Countries in Africa also came to the decision to ban GM foods, in order to protect the interest of local farmers.

There are numerous societies in Africa that are still heavily agrarian. Allowing the importation of GM foods is going to negatively impact these communities.

Kenya’s decision to allow the consumption of GM foods is creating is also creating mixed feelings amongst its neighboring states. While Tanzania is looking to place tighter restrictions on GM food, Uganda is embracing the idea.

The Tanzanian government shares the same concerns Kenyan skepticism has about GM foods. On the other hand, Uganda is leading the region, alongside Kenya, in embracing agricultural biotechnology.