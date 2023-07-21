President Ruto plans new taxes if Finance Act is blocked

This contingency plan was disclosed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a means to fund the Sh3.68 trillion budget in case the current tax-raising measures face obstacles in court.

READ ALSO: Kenya shilling plummets as Ugandan banks and traders rush to offload currency

The motor vehicle circulation tax is a type of road tax that motorists would have to pay to use public roads. Its calculation depends on various factors, such as the vehicle's value, engine capacity, and seating capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Treasury aims to present a package of legislative changes to Parliament by the end of October to achieve the Sh2.57 trillion ordinary revenue target for the current financial year and prevent further debt accumulation.

The IMF supports this plan, urging the government to adopt these contingency measures to maintain fiscal consolidation and reduce Kenya's debt vulnerabilities.

However, the new taxes may lead to public discontent, including a doubled VAT on fuel at 16 per cent, affecting even more taxpayers. Despite the potential for protests over the high cost of living and unpopular taxes, the IMF advises the Ruto administration to stay committed to the proposed taxation measures and continue reforms.

In recent times, street protests have erupted in major towns across Kenya, challenging the government's taxation and cost of living policies. The IMF acknowledges a medium-level political risk and cautions that this unrest could have a moderate impact on the economy.

The Kenyan Revenue Authority (KRA) recently fell short of its revenue target by Sh107 billion, potentially prompting the Treasury to explore new tax measures to meet financial goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMF has approved significant financing for Kenya, emphasising the importance of removing subsidies and implementing new taxes to reduce the country's reliance on debt.

Despite the suspension of the Finance Act 2023 by the High Court, the Ruto administration remains steadfast in its intention to implement the proposed taxation measures, including a 1.5 per cent housing levy on workers' gross pay and the 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products.