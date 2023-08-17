ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Pakistan targets $400 million trade with Tanzania in a bilateral trade boost

Chinedu Okafor
Pakistan targets $400 million trade with Tanzania in a bilateral trade boost
Pakistan targets $400 million trade with Tanzania in a bilateral trade boost
  • Pakistani government aims to elevate bilateral commerce with Tanzania from $224 million to over $400 million within the next two years, as announced by Siraj Ahmad Khan, Pakistan's High Commissioner to Tanzania.
  • He emphasized the priority of increasing bilateral commerce during his accreditation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
  • The establishment of a Joint Business Council has fostered closer commercial ties and mutual benefits for businesses on both sides.

In the next two years, the Pakistani government wants to boost commerce with Tanzania from $224 million to more than $400 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Siraj Ahmad Khan, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Tanzania, stated that increasing bilateral commerce between the two nations is Pakistan's top objective. He made mention of this during the 76th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

He claimed that increasing bilateral commerce was one of the main topics covered when he submitted his accreditation to President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“I am only four months in Tanzania as a Pakistan High Commissioner. My hope and vision are to double the trade volume and value for both countries. I met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs to discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation, not only in trade but also in defense, culture, and education,” the high commissioner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ambassador claims that the two nations have realized the value of trade and economic cooperation as a result of which, bilateral commerce has continuously developed and grown steadily, reaching $224 million in 2021/22.

“Pakistan has become an important trading partner for Tanzania, particularly in textiles, surgical, sports goods, and agricultural products. The establishment of a Joint Business Council has facilitated closer commercial ties, benefiting entrepreneurs and businesses on both sides,” he said.

Mr. Khan said the two countries are mulling establishing joint economic meetings in the near future to boost interactions between the two governments. According to Mr. Khan, the two nations are considering holding joint economic talks in the near future to improve communication between the two administrations.

“Pakistan has been providing training to Tanzanian officials, so we hope to increase the scope of that as well. Educational exchanges have also played a significant role in promoting people-to-people contacts. Tanzanian students have always been welcomed in Pakistan universities and institutions, thus contributing to the knowledge exchange between the two societies,” he said.

He remarked that it has been amazing to see how both nations have proudly shared and kept their unique cultural legacies. "Cultural exchanges will deepen understanding and appreciation for each other's traditions, music, art, and literature," he declared. He was hopeful that Tanzania's government would establish an embassy in Pakistan as the two nations work to develop their respective corporate sectors.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tanzania witnesses 15 bank closures amid sector consolidation

Tanzania witnesses 15 bank closures amid sector consolidation

List of African countries with the best healthcare systems midway into 2023

List of African countries with the best healthcare systems midway into 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rate, mid-way into 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest inflation rate, mid-way into 2023

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing

US warns against business dealings with South Sudan admist plans for economy reform

US warns against business dealings with South Sudan admist plans for economy reform

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

The 'penis snake' and 9 other weird animals you never knew existed

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Exploring Africa’s top 5 luxury destinations in 2023

Exploring Africa’s top 5 luxury destinations in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel price in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in 2023

African countries need more labs to test for coronavirus and hospitals across the continent lack intensive-care beds and ventilators

List of African countries with the best healthcare systems midway into 2023

Dar es Salaam

While the world panics, Tanzania seemingly has little to no reason for economic concerns

Kenya and Uganda forge ahead as construction begins on key SGR projects

Kenya and Uganda open new trade route: Suam border crossing