ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Nigeria’s trade relationship with China takes an $80 million dip

Chinedu Okafor
Nigeria’s trade relationship with China takes an $80 million dip
Nigeria’s trade relationship with China takes an $80 million dip
  • Bilateral trade between Nigeria and China decreased by N37.3 billion ($80 million) in 2022 compared to 2021. 
  • The trade record was $219 million in 2022 and $300 million in 2021.
  • Both countries have reaffirmed their commitment to fostering closer business ties. 

Nigeria and China's bilateral trade decreased by N37.3 billion ($80 million) in 2022 compared to the previous record year of 2021, even as both nations work to optimize their trade relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce delegation to the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission was led by Wang Yingqi, Minister and Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China. He noted that the trade record was $219 million in 2022 and $300 million in 2021.

“Nigeria and China have maintained a long-standing trade relationship which is why the visit was important to sought ways of improving bilateral relations as trade value alone in last year according to our statistics the total investment from China’s companies to Nigeria is around $219m and in the past year, the figure is also around $300m.”“Nigeria and China have maintained a long-standing trade relationship which is why the visit was important to sought ways of improving bilateral relations as trade value alone in last year according to our statistics the total investment from China’s companies to Nigeria is around $219m and in the past year, the figure is also around $300m,” Wang Yingqi stated.

He added that the Chinese government has invested in the Lekki Free Trade Zone as a result of the Public Private Partnership with the federal government and the Lagos State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, the Executive Secretary of the NIPC, Saratu Umar, reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to fostering closer business ties with the Chinese government in support of both nations' investment drives and said it was finally time for Nigeria to start exporting finished goods to China.

She said, “overtime, Nigeria has always imported raw material to China, but we want to take it a notch further to ensure that we start exporting semi processed and finished goods. Which is why we want the Chinese business environment to identify areas of interest whether it is agriculture or solid minerals so Nigeria can integrate it into the Investment Masterplan.”

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania

Alongside becoming an apex investment destination in Africa, Tanzania is also a top food producer

Alongside becoming an apex investment destination in Africa, Tanzania is also a top food producer

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

Top 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rates in February 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rates in February 2023

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Businesswoman holding her laptop by the Nairobi city skyline

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Inflation decline

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania

10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution

Top 10 African countries with the highest levels of air pollution