Nigeria’s president Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces the possibility of a new lawsuit

Chinedu Okafor
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
  • Human rights group urges Nigerian President to publish details of N400 billion savings from petrol subsidy removal, ensuring transparency and accountability in spending.
  • Calls for safeguards to prevent embezzlement and misappropriation of savings and to specify the projects that will benefit from the funds. 
  • Transparency in spending the subsidy savings is crucial to protect the interests of Nigerian citizens, reduce corruption risks, and address the challenges caused by subsidy removal.

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged by one of the country's human rights groups, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to use his influence and position to urgently publish details of spending of about N400 billion so far saved as a result of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol.

The advocacy group urged the president to give specifics regarding the projects that the money would be used for after the gasoline subsidy was eliminated, as well as the safeguards that have been put in place to make sure that any savings are not embezzled, misappropriated, or diverted into the pockets of individuals.

This comes after claims that the Federal Government saved N400 billion in the four weeks after implementing the policy to stop paying for gasoline subsidies.

This was made known in a letter dated July 1, 2023, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, as seen in a report by the Nigerian business news agency, Nairametrics.

According to Serap; “Your government has a legal responsibility to ensure that the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol are spent solely for the benefit of the 137 million poor Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the removal.

Prevention of corruption in the spending of savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol and preventing and addressing the challenges caused by the removal are serious and legitimate public interests.

Nigerians have the right to know how the savings are spent. Publishing the details of the spending of the savings would promote transparency, accountability, and reduce the risks of corruption in the spending of the funds.”

The statement released by the group reads in part; “Opacity in the spending of the savings from subsidy removal would have negative impacts on the fundamental interests of the citizens and the public interest.

We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.

Unless the government is transparent and accountable to Nigerians in how it spends the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol, the removal will continue to undermine the rights of Nigerians, and increase their vulnerability to poverty and social deprivation.

It had been reported earlier that Since May 31, 2023, the Federal Government of Nigeria has saved over N400 billion as a consequence of the elimination of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, often known as gasoline, oil marketers reported on Thursday.

Additionally, the president is already being sued by one of the country’s opposition party heads, Peter Obi, who insists that Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory as prescient is null and void owing to unlawful misconduct allegedly encouraged by the current president.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

