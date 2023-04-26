Nigeria's "Japa Syndrome" can be a force for economic prosperity: World Bank report

The World Bank recommended that origin countries, including Nigeria, actively manage migration for development. They should lower remittance costs, facilitate knowledge transfers from their diaspora, build skills that are in high demand globally, mitigate the adverse effects of "brain drain," protect their nationals while abroad, and support them upon their return.

The report further recommended that destination countries encourage migration where the skills that migrants bring are in high demand, facilitate their inclusion, and address social impacts that raise concerns among their citizens. They should also allow refugees to move, get jobs, and access national services wherever they are available.

The World Bank emphasised the importance of international cooperation in making migration a strong force for development. Bilateral cooperation can strengthen the match of migrants' skills with the needs of destination societies. The report underscores the urgency of managing migration better, with policymakers urged to strengthen the match of migrants' skills with the demand in destination societies while protecting refugees and reducing the need for distressed movements.

In response to the report, World Bank Senior Managing Director, Axel van Trotsenburg, said that "migration can be a powerful force for prosperity and development. When managed properly, it benefits all people - in origin and destination societies."