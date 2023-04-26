The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's "Japa Syndrome" can be a force for economic prosperity: World Bank report

Victor Oluwole
The report, titled "World Development Report 2023: Migrants, Refugees, and Societies," stated that labour migration should be made an explicit part of the country's development strategy.
  • World Bank urges Nigeria to enhance the economic benefits of labour migration out of the country.
  • The report recommends origin countries to manage migration for development and lower remittance costs.
  • Destination countries should facilitate inclusion, address social impacts, and let refugees move, get jobs, and access national services.

Nigeria has been urged to take steps that will boost the economic gains of its citizens migrating out of the country, known as the "Japa Syndrome," according to a recent report by the World Bank. The report, titled "World Development Report 2023: Migrants, Refugees, and Societies," stated that labour migration should be made an explicit part of the country's development strategy.

The World Bank recommended that origin countries, including Nigeria, actively manage migration for development. They should lower remittance costs, facilitate knowledge transfers from their diaspora, build skills that are in high demand globally, mitigate the adverse effects of "brain drain," protect their nationals while abroad, and support them upon their return.

READ ALSO: JAPA: Thousands of Nigerians are leaving the country, and many more plan to quit jobs in the coming months

The report further recommended that destination countries encourage migration where the skills that migrants bring are in high demand, facilitate their inclusion, and address social impacts that raise concerns among their citizens. They should also allow refugees to move, get jobs, and access national services wherever they are available.

The World Bank emphasised the importance of international cooperation in making migration a strong force for development. Bilateral cooperation can strengthen the match of migrants' skills with the needs of destination societies. The report underscores the urgency of managing migration better, with policymakers urged to strengthen the match of migrants' skills with the demand in destination societies while protecting refugees and reducing the need for distressed movements.

In response to the report, World Bank Senior Managing Director, Axel van Trotsenburg, said that "migration can be a powerful force for prosperity and development. When managed properly, it benefits all people - in origin and destination societies."

As Nigeria continues to face economic challenges, this report serves as a call to action for the government to explore the benefits of labour migration and take necessary steps to facilitate the migration process for its citizens. The report highlights the importance of international cooperation and a coordinated effort between origin and destination countries to make migration a force for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

