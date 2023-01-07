ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's cash restrictions and banknote changes: A summary

Victor Oluwole

Nigeria is introducing new measures to limit cash withdrawals and phase out old banknotes in an effort to revive the economy and increase the use of digital banking.

New Naira Notes
New Naira Notes

The new policies, which come into effect on January 9, have generated mixed reactions, with some experts praising their potential to combat illegal financial flows and corruption, while others have expressed concerns about the impact on small businesses and the timing of their implementation.

In this article, we will take a closer look at the details of the new measures, their potential effects, and the arguments for and against them.

New Cash Withdrawal Limits
New Cash Withdrawal Limits ece-auto-gen

Starting on January 9, individuals will be restricted to withdrawing no more than 20,000 naira (about $44) per day and 500,000 naira (about $1,100) per week from ATMs. On the other hand, businesses will be allowed to withdraw up to 5 million naira per week.

Old naira notes on display
Old naira notes on display Pulse Nigeria

The old 200, 500, and 1,000 naira notes will also be phased out, with the deadline for their acceptance as legal tender set for January 31. The new notes are currently in circulation alongside the old ones, but they are reportedly scarce, with some individuals struggling to find them at banks and ATMs. Some business owners have also refused to accept the new notes from customers due to concerns about counterfeiting, as the oversaturated design makes them more vulnerable to being copied.

The measures have received mixed reactions from experts and the general public. While some believe that the policies make sense in theory, they warn that poor timing may decrease their effectiveness. Nigeria's economy has been hit hard by multiple shocks, including the devaluation of the naira and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and is still recovering. Others have pointed out that small businesses, which often rely heavily on cash-only sales, may be disproportionately affected by the new measures.

Buhari says new naira notes will be difficult to counterfeit.
Buhari says new naira notes will be difficult to counterfeit. [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have defended the policies, saying that they are necessary to combat illegal financial flows and corruption, as well as to increase the value of the currency. The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has also stated that the cash withdrawal limits will allow the bank to work more closely with the national Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to crack down on unlawful transactions.

There are several possible implications of Nigeria's new cash restrictions and banknote changes. One potential implication is that small businesses, which often rely heavily on cash-only sales, may be disproportionately affected by the new measures. This could lead to a reduction in revenue for these businesses, potentially forcing some to slow down or shut down operations. This could have cascading effects on the broader economy, as small businesses are a key driver of economic growth and employment in many countries.

Another possible implication is that the new measures may not effectively achieve their intended goals due to poor timing. Nigeria's economy is still recovering from multiple shocks, including the devaluation of the naira and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the implementation of new cash restrictions and banknote changes at this time may not be well-received by the general public. Additionally, the scarcity of the new notes and the refusal of some business owners to accept them due to concerns about counterfeiting could also hinder the success of the measures.

Victor Oluwole

