Nigerian energy transition plan to receive backing from Denmark

In an interview with the Nigerian News Agency The Punch Newspaper in the country’s capital Abuja, the envoy made the commitment.

He asserted that Denmark, a major worldwide player in the field, was prepared to help Nigeria's goal to shift to green energy. Krogstrup emphasized the need for all hands on deck to reduce emissions as he bemoaned the growing impact of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Denmark has a lot to offer Nigeria in terms of green technology and know-how aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

“We in Denmark are among the global front runners when it comes to developing and implementing new technology, green technology that supports a green transition. We are very ambitious in terms of the green transition, the Danish ambition is to make sure to reach climate neutrality by 2050. Nigeria has also committed itself to some very ambitious targets for reducing its emissions. And much needs to be done in terms of bringing in investments and technology,” he added.

He emphasized the necessity for Nigeria to achieve its Energy Transition Plan and reach the net-zero emissions target of 2060 by taking decisive actions supported by political will.

According to NAN, Yemi Osinbajo, a former vice president, announced Nigeria's ETP in August 2022 with the goal of providing a roadmap for attaining carbon neutrality by 2060, eradicating energy poverty, and promoting economic growth.

“I think that the energy sector is key in this regard. Bold and ambitious steps need to be taken from the Nigerian side if you are to reach the very ambitious targets. And of course, Denmark, along with a number of other international partners are ready to support Nigeria on that journey in the form of investments, cooperation and collaboration, government to government,” the ambassador stated.