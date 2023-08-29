Nigeria gets very aggressive with oil thieves by launching air raids

Although aircraft bombardments are rare, Nigeria has been actively combating oil thieves in the Niger Delta by destroying crude-laden ships and tiny illicit refineries. The majority of illicit oil refineries are often found in streams far from settlements, however, environmentalists have denounced the refineries' ongoing burning.

Authorities have also destroyed illegal oil boats that contained undamaged petroleum after being captured by a private security contractor in the past.

The attacks on Sunday happened at the same time that Nigeria's national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said that the nation was losing 400,000 barrels of crude per day to thieves, during a visit by defense and oil leaders to Rivers state.

On Saturday, Ribadu led a presidential team to tour oil and gas installations in Owaza, Abia, and Odogwa, Etche Local Government Area, Rivers. He said that the acts of oil thieves and pipeline vandals had harmed the nation's economy and were largely to blame for the country's growing cost of living.

“It’s unfortunate that few individuals would steal our common resources, and in the process cause unbelievable loss to both the nation, communities, and the people. Nigeria has the capacity to produce 2 million barrels of crude daily, but we are currently producing less than 1.6 million barrels due to theft and vandalism of pipelines,” he said.

“So, we are talking about 400,000 barrels of crude oil going to waste with few criminals and economic saboteurs not even getting much out of it,” he added.