MTN introduces 5G network in Nigeria

On Sunday, MTN launched 5G in Lagos and plans to do the same in six other states; Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Maiduguri.

According to the company’s 2022 half-year report, 127 5G sites have been set up in preparation for the 5G launch. The company plans to have a nationwide 5G coverage by 2025, subsequently rolling out this technology in phases.

5G technology promises to change communication forever. With much higher speeds and lower latency than its predecessors, 5G assures less time wasted on sending and receiving information on the web.

MTN plans to extend its reach and coverage with 5G technology. Its focus is on allowing its customers to connect to each other faster than they ever have, providing high-speed internet that makes downloads faster, and digitization more seamless.

CEO, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, while speaking at the launch on Sunday disclosed; “Every major technological evolution changes the way we live, the way we connect; changes what is possible. GSM took phone calls on the road, 2G added texting to our experience (and created a whole new language), 3G brought the internet to our phones, and 4G made video widely available on mobiles. 5G will change everything. It will allow us to connect, create, collaborate, and compete in ways we cannot imagine yet. Today we will show you a glimpse of the many possibilities 5G has in store. What is most important is what you and every Nigerian can create with it.”

Late last year, in December, two telecommunications companies, MTN and Mafab Communications won the 3.5GHz 5G spectrum license at an auction conducted by the NCC. Nigerian Communications Commission.