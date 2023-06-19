ADVERTISEMENT
List of national budgets for East African countries 2023/2024

Chinedu Okafor
East African Community
East African Community
  • East African countries present their largest budgets ever, focusing on economic revival, increased government programs, and debt repayment.
  • The East African Community (EAC) presented budget estimates to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) on Tuesday totaling $103,842,880 for 2023–2024.
  • Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda Present 2023 Budgets for East African Development. 

Last week, East African nations unveiled their most expensive budgets ever in an effort to revive their economies, fund increased government programs, and pay off mounting debts. Among other areas of attention, the budget's structure was influenced by the growth of infrastructure.

The East African Community (EAC) presented budget estimates to the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) on Tuesday totaling $103,842,880 for 2023–2024, of which 43% ($44 million), funded by development partners, will be used on infrastructure projects to promote intra-EAC trade, which increased by 13.4% to $74.03 billion in 2022 from $65.268 billion in 2021.

The bloc has this year secured funding for road projects connecting Kenya and Tanzania through Lunga Lunga; Tanzania to Burundi through Kasulu; and Kenya to Uganda through the Busia border.

The East African Community (EAC) increased its budget by 11% to $103.84 million from $91.58 million last year for the 2023–24 fiscal year.

The regional group aims to raise around half of the funds from the contributions of the seven member nations, with the balance coming from development partners, according to the budget presented on Tuesday by the minister of Burundi and head of the EAC Council of Ministers, Ezechiel Nibigira.

However, asides the unified $103.84 million budget, the parliamentary bodies of Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda, on Thursday, heard the presentation of their respective 2023–2024 budgets. According to the EAC Treaty, finance ministers of the partner states read their budgets simultaneously, under a common theme.

Below is a list of how much these four East African countries are budgeting for the development of their respective countries in 2023.

Country 2022/2023 budget 2023/2024 budget
Kenya Ksh3.38 trillion ($24.24b) Ksh3.60 trillion ($25.78b)
Tanzania Tsh41.48 trillion ($18b) Tsh44.38 trillion ($19.23b)
Uganda Ush48.13 trillion ($12.93b) Ush52.74 trillion ($13.9b)
Rwanda Rwf4.67 trillion ($4.1b) Rwf5.03 trillion ($4.4b)
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

