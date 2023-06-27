ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Kenya’s president signs new tax bill despite threats of another protest and possible economic instability

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto
President William Ruto
  • Kenyan President William Ruto signs a bill doubling the gasoline tax and introducing new levies, despite concerns about increased hardship for citizens.
  • The new tax package is projected to generate over $2.1 billion in revenue, but raises income tax rates and imposes fees on essential commodities and services. 
  • The controversial tax law is likely to spark fresh protests led by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who cites the strain on already squeezed incomes and broken campaign promises. 

According to the presidency, Kenyan President William Ruto signed a bill raising taxes on a variety of goods into law on Monday, ignoring claims that doing so would put the country's residents through even more suffering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The new tax package, which was adopted by parliament last week, would double the tax on gasoline to 16 percent and impose a new housing fee. These changes are likely to have a significant impact on the economy of the country, which is already struggling with rising inflation.

This move by Dr. Ruto is likely another attempt to replenish the government's exhausted finances and restore a deeply indebted economy which he inherited from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, who lavished money on large infrastructure projects.

Kenya's public debt mountain has grown to about $70 billion, or 67% of its GDP, and repayment expenses have increased as the shilling drops to historic lows of approximately 140 to the dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new law would increase taxes on essential commodities and services, including food and mobile money transfers, and is projected to earn more than $2.1 billion.

Income tax rates have increased from the existing 30% to 32.5% for individuals making Ksh500,000 ($3,600) per month and to 35% for those making Ksh800,000 ($5,700). Additionally, the small company sales tax has been quadrupled to 3%.

One of the more divisive clauses calls for a 1.5% fee on the incomes of all Kenyans who pay taxes, with matching funds from employers, to support a scheme for affordable housing.

This directive by the president has spurred the idea of fresh protests led by Ruto's rival Raila Odinga over the tax package, saying it will strain already squeezed incomes. "Our position remains that the Bill is a mistake and an experiment Kenyans can ill afford," Odinga's spokesman stated.

Early this year, the opposition organized a number of anti-government demonstrations about the rising expense of living, some of which became fatal as police and protesters clashed in the streets. During a march against the tax measures this month, at least a dozen protestors were also detained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenyan president has been criticized for reneging on pledges he made during the August 2022 election campaign, when he positioned himself as the ally of the underprivileged in Kenya and promised to raise their standard of living.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Davido performs, Burna Boy & Tems win at 2023 BET Awards [See Full Winners List]

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

23rd MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship - set for national finals

Banky W appreciates wife for supporting him during pornography addiction

Banky W appreciates wife for supporting him during pornography addiction

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

8 Nigerian artists who have won BET awards

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Africa continues to fight against the use of the dollar as Tanzania bans pricing in dollars

Zanzibar

See the ambitious Zanzibar project the UK is helping finance with $428 million (Sh1.01 trillion)

Flags of European Union member countries.

The European Union opens its €4300 billion market to East Africa