Kenyan officials court American investors with roadshows in New York

The Investments, commerce, and Industry ministry also intends to take advantage of the occasions to strengthen bilateral ties with the US by looking into new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of security, commerce, and investment, among other areas of shared interest.

A Kenyan team headed by Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria left on Saturday for a trade and investment road show in New York and a bilateral strategic dialogue in Washington, D.C., both of which will present investment opportunities to American companies.

The roadshow, with the theme "Why Kenya, Why Africa," aims to draw attention to the potential of investment possibilities in Kenya and Africa as well as the supportive business climate designed for investors.

The CS will be heading a group to the US for the second time in less than four months as the two nations strive to trade under the new Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership.

Kuria claims that the Kenyan delegation will discuss regional and multilateral issues, long-term trade relations, economic prosperity, health, democracy and governance, and defense cooperation with their American counterparts at the Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C.

“Kenya as a gateway to Africa and Africa as a whole offer’s tremendous potential for American investors and looks forward to showcasing this potential,” said Kuria.

Presentations by US government representatives, their Kenyan counterparts, different industry participants, and investors will be included in the trade and investment roadshow in New York, along with networking opportunities and other scheduled meetings.

Kuria claims that Kenya would use the Washington discussions and the New York road show to attract American investors to the three-day Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO 2023), which will be held in Nairobi from May 29 to May 31.

“Among the key issues to be discussed will include partnership in the commercialisation of biotech seeds and crops, following Kenya’s decision to lift the ban on cultivation and importation of genetically modified crops,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Kenyan government uses presentations to investors at high-level gatherings, international conferences, and roadshows as one strategy to boost foreign direct investments from $500 million (Sh67.1 billion) in 2022 to $10 billion (Sh1.34 trillion) this year.