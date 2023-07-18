Kenya receives a $1 billion boost from the IMF to ease government finances

The Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility for Kenya were extended to 48 months from 38 months, according to the IMF, after the board concluded the fifth evaluation. This allowed for an immediate payout of roughly $415.4 million and gave Kenya additional time to execute reforms.

Additionally, it authorized a new 20-month agreement worth approximately $551.4 million under the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability program that would aid Kenya's efforts to adapt to climate change.

Despite experiencing the worst drought in decades and a difficult external environment, the IMF stated that Kenya has made considerable progress in implementing economic reforms.

The moves taken on Monday, according to IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh, will enable Kenyan authorities to continue addressing such issues, maintain market confidence, foster development, and progress continuing reforms.

“Kenya’s economy has been resilient despite the worst drought in many decades and a difficult external environment,” she relayed via a statement. The arrangements “continue to support the authorities’ efforts to address emerging challenges to sustain macroeconomic stability and market confidence, promote growth, and advance ongoing reforms,” she added.

The fiscal 2023–2024 budget for Kenya and the 2023 Finance Act, according to her, are "crucial steps" that must be taken in order to support continued consolidation efforts, lessen debt risks, and safeguard social and development expenditures. A "prudent debt policy" and sustained attempts to give priority to concessional loans were also necessary because of the tighter financing circumstances, she added.