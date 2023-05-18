The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Kenya plans to build 3 more ships to boost oil shipment to Uganda

Chinedu Okafor
Port at Lake Victoria
Port at Lake Victoria
  • Kenya announces plans to build three additional ships to enhance oil product shipment to Uganda via Lake Victoria. 
  • A single ship is capable of transporting 4.5 million liters of oil products and accommodating 135 trucks. 
  • The expansion will optimize transportation efficiency and support the export needs of neighboring countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Burundi, and Rwanda.

Kenya intends to construct three more ships to increase the shipment of oil products to Uganda via Lake Victoria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, this would guarantee daily trips rather than the country's present weekly excursions. Kenya was started in early January but has barely transported 20 million liters of petroleum products.

Chirchir added that despite the Ksh2 billion ($14.57 million) project's underutilization, the government is on pace to reclaim its market share of oil exports from East Africa. “We have embarked on building three more ships so that the jetty can be doing shipments daily,” he said.

The fuel is delivered to the Mahathi terminal in Entebbe, where it is loaded onto trucks bound for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Burundi, and Rwanda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The haulage across the lake, according to Chirchir, would not only be cost-effective but also assist lessen traffic on the roads and increase supply reliability. The minister claims that 135 trucks can be transported across the lake by a single ship with a capacity to transport 4.5 million liters of oil products.

Following a visit to the Kenya Pipeline Company's 95-meter-long oil-loading jetty, Chirchir gave a speech in Kisumu last week. Joe Sang, managing director of the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and the Liban Pipeline Company, was with him.

“We are here to witness and confirm the work done by KPC to facilitate the shipment of transit goods to Uganda for onward movement to other landlocked countries,” the minister stated. In order to optimize the benefits, he also indicated that infrastructural improvements in the petroleum export sector still need to be made.

“You are aware that we are obligated to serve the landlocked countries and it is our obligation to utilize this state-of-the-art facility which should have come up much earlier. We have also sought the services of a Chinese contractor opening up the road so we can also move the trucks quickly,” Davis Chirchir said.

The oil jetty's construction was finished in February 2018, but it wasn't used until January 2023 since a similar facility in Uganda had to be built first.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-year wait was finally over on January 3, when the first shipment of petroleum products through the MV Kabaka Mutebi II landed at the Mahathi jetty.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

5 Nigerian foods that give men bigger muscles

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

5 world records that are almost impossible to break

5 world records that are almost impossible to break

'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before'- Adekola Tijani

'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before'- Adekola Tijani

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

Zik Zulu Okafor narrates how Saint Obi's wife and family allegedly caused his demise

Zik Zulu Okafor narrates how Saint Obi's wife and family allegedly caused his demise

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victoria Seychelles

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Oil rig in Tanzania

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

Africa's most valuable companies in 2023: A look at the top 250 companies

Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations