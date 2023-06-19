Kenya and the European Union just signed a landmark trade agreement

- Kenya and the European Union have finalized a trade agreement, granting Kenya duty-free and quota-free access to the EU, its largest market and a crucial destination for its exports.
- The deal will lead to progressive tariff reductions on certain EU imports to Kenya over a 25-year period, providing stability and market opportunities for Kenyan farmers and industrialists.
In a victory for Brussels as it seeks closer economic links with Africa in the face of competition from China, Kenya, and the European Union have inked a trade agreement.