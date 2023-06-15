India’s economic focus in Kenya pivots, as Asia eyes the market potential of East Africa’s 312 million people

Ultimately, Asian countries are expected to boost their investment in Kenya during the next years, according to the United Asian Network, the organization that unites all Asian nations. India would target the bigger EAC region, which has an estimated market of 312 million people, with its increasing investments.

Speaking on the sidelines of the week-long conference commemorating 75 years of India's independence, UAN Chairman Bimal Kantaria said they will assess the contribution from a variety of angles. As a result, Asian countries will be able to plan their investments in a way that will have the biggest impact.

“Over the next five to ten years IT is going to be very important, service industry, agriculture, millet, and some of these big investments that we are talking about are going to be the future of India’s investment into the country,” said Kantaria.

India has become Kenya's third-largest trading partner, according to the Economic Survey 2023. According to the report, India is the third-largest source of imports, although the value of items sent to Kenya fell to Sh230.9 billion last year from Sh250 billion the year before. The majority of the trade volumes sent to Kenya throughout the year were valued at 69.1% of their value from the Asian continent.

Kenya imported goods of Sh2.5 trillion, of which Sh1.7 trillion went to Asia, Sh612 billion to the Middle East, Sh323 billion to Europe, Sh273.6 billion to Africa, and Sh144.9 billion to America (the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and other countries).

In spite of the weak shilling against the US dollar, Kenya spent Sh597.7 billion on petroleum goods in the course of the year, which was roughly a quarter of the entire import bill.