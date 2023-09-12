This information is based on a report issued by the American news agency, Reuters. "From the viewpoint of the Moroccan authorities, the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank will take place as scheduled: October 9-15, 2023. There is no change of plan as of now," one of the people, a source close to the Moroccan government, told Reuters.
IMF and World Bank's meetings in Morocco to proceed as scheduled despite earthquake
Despite the deadly earthquake on Friday that has claimed about 2,900 lives, the Moroccan government intends to proceed with the IMF and World Bank annual meetings set for October in Marrakech, according to two sources familiar with the meeting preparations on Monday.
The individuals were not permitted to talk publicly about the situation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The IMF and World Bank declined to comment on Morocco's position on the meetings, referring Reuters to a joint weekend statement with India, France, the European Union, and the African Union that expressed condolences for the loss of life and property and expressed "our willingness to support Morocco in the best possible way," including addressing urgent short-term financial needs.
Additionally, another report put out by the news agency revealed that the Red Cross Society of China will provide $200,000 to the Moroccan Red Crescent for emergency humanitarian aid, according to Chinese official media on Monday, following a fatal earthquake that devastated the North African country late Friday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent condolences to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, adding in his message that he was horrified to learn of the severe earthquake that caused terrible deaths and property damage.
According to official broadcaster CGTN, Chinese medical staff in Morocco have been actively assisting casualties, particularly during aftershocks. As seen in the report, the central Moroccan town of Ben Guerir is the closest a Chinese medical team can reach to the core of the earthquake.
The country’s state television announced that the death toll from the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that slammed the High Atlas Mountains 45 miles (72 kilometres) southwest in Marrakech rose to 2,862 on Monday, with 2,562 wounded.
The collapse of traditional mud brick buildings into earthen rubble in the worst-affected regions has made finding survivors especially challenging. There are also reports that suggest that tremors are still being felt in the region.
