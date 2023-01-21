ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Here’s what Tanzania is doing to become the next big online business hub in Africa

Victor Oluwole
Aerial view of Tanzania
Aerial view of Tanzania
  • Tanzania aims to become an online business hub in Africa through investments in ICT.
  • The government has established laws and regulations for online businesses and is building a national broadband backbone.
  • The government is also focusing on improving digital skills and supporting SMEs in the digital economy.

Tanzania is taking a significant step towards becoming an online business hub in Africa, as the East African nation is investing heavily in information and communications technology (ICT). The government's vision is to make Tanzania a leader in the digital economy, and it is taking the necessary steps to make that a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Minister of Information, Communications, and Information Technology Nape Nnauye stated that the government is investing heavily in ICT, including the construction of the National Fiber Optic Cable network, known as the National ICT Broadband Backbone. According to Xinhua, this network will connect Tanzania's major cities and towns, providing high-speed internet access to businesses and individuals. The National ICT Broadband Backbone is part of the government's broader strategy to improve internet connectivity across the country, which will play a critical role in making Tanzania an online business hub.

In addition to the infrastructure investments, the government has put in place laws, regulations, and procedures for overseeing online businesses. Nnauye stated that the government is committed to creating an environment that is conducive for online businesses to thrive. The laws, regulations, and procedures have been designed to protect the rights of online business owners and consumers while also promoting competition and innovation.

Emmanuel Mannaseh, Director of Communications with the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), highlighted the role of youth in the digital economy. He said that the regulator will continue to create a friendly environment that will enable the youth to participate in the digital economy. Mannaseh urged the youth to use the opportunities created by digital technology to improve their welfare, stating that the digital economy is a significant driver of economic growth and job creation.

The government's efforts to develop the digital economy are already bearing fruit. The number of internet users in Tanzania has increased significantly in recent years, with more people gaining access to high-speed internet. This has led to a surge in online businesses, with many entrepreneurs taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the internet to start and grow their businesses.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi breaks silence following rumored breakup with Temi Otedola

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

Meet 'The Real Housewives of Abuja' this February

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt

More good news for Ghana as G20 countries have seemingly agreed to restructure its debt

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

African countries with the highest quality of life

African countries with the highest quality of life

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

18 candidates who want to be Nigeria’s next president

Atiku sends stern warning to Wike

Atiku sends stern warning to Wike

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most Powerful African Passports

Top 10 African countries with the most powerful passports in the world in 2023

Jollof rice is usually served with chicken

UNESCO names Senegal as the true home of Jollof Rice over Ghana and Nigeria

Libya has Africa's largest oil reserves, estimated at 48 billion barrels, but production and exports have slumped dramatically through years of crisis

Top 5 oil producing countries in Africa for December 2022

Friends of the Earth protesting UK Mozambique LNG project

The legal threat to the UK-Mozambique $20 billion deal has been annulled