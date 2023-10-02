ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Here’s the valuation of the Nigerian space agency

Chinedu Okafor
Here’s the valuation of the Nigerian space agency
Here’s the valuation of the Nigerian space agency
  • Nigeria's space industry, led by NASRDA, is estimated to be worth up to $1 billion.
  • This is according to Dr. Halilu Shaba, the agency's Director General. 
  • Nigeria's equator position provides a competitive advantage.

The National Space Research and Development Agency's (NASRDA) Director General, Dr. Halilu Shaba, has estimated that Nigeria's space business is worth up to $1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Shaba highlighted that the agency had been successful in developing the crucial assets and know-how required for the industry to thrive.

According to findings by the Nigerian news publication, Nairametrics, and a statement made by the director general, Nigeria's advantageous equator position gave the country a competitive edge and increased the sector's potential worth in comparison to certain other nations.

“The value of Nigeria’s space industry should be worth one billion dollars because we have developed the critical mass, we already have a design of what our next satellite will look like, but we need funds,” Dr. Halilu Shaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, because we are sitting at the equator, all our communications satellites used to have very wide coverage, they are more than any other country. Angola launched but the footage is not all over Africa but our satellites will always have footage all over Africa, not only for West Africa and that gives us the market,” the director general added.

Dr. Halilu Shaba also stated that the agency is working hard to democratize space technology and include a wider range of Nigerians to raise awareness, assuring transparency in service delivery.

A lot of people use this technology without knowing, they use Global Positioning System (GPS), hand-held phones and they don’t even know that these are space technology,” Dr. Shaba stated.

“In everything we do these days, technology is being used but the common man is not even aware that it is this same technology. We are talking to the people who will break it down to the citizens through the relevant institutions,” he went on to add.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

5 Nollywood historical films you should see on October 1

5 Nollywood historical films you should see on October 1

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Venita, Soma and Angel get evicted from Big Brother Naija All Stars

Venita, Soma and Angel get evicted from Big Brother Naija All Stars

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

The World Bank has warned that Nigeria may bear some of the brunt of the Niger coup

The World Bank has warned that Nigeria may bear some of the brunt of the Niger coup

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

We built 38 sets from scratch for 'The Black Book' - Editi Effiong

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

23. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The capital city is going through a building boom, but many of its citizens are suffering from extreme poverty.

Top 10 most rewarding African countries to do business in 2023

___6930622___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___6930622___2017___7___2___10___Africa+map

Africa is set to welcome the idea of borderless trade within the continent

20. Lagos, Nigeria

Top 5 best-performing sectors in Nigeria outside of oil