Here’s the valuation of the Nigerian space agency

Shaba highlighted that the agency had been successful in developing the crucial assets and know-how required for the industry to thrive.

According to findings by the Nigerian news publication, Nairametrics, and a statement made by the director general, Nigeria's advantageous equator position gave the country a competitive edge and increased the sector's potential worth in comparison to certain other nations.

“The value of Nigeria’s space industry should be worth one billion dollars because we have developed the critical mass, we already have a design of what our next satellite will look like, but we need funds,” Dr. Halilu Shaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, because we are sitting at the equator, all our communications satellites used to have very wide coverage, they are more than any other country. Angola launched but the footage is not all over Africa but our satellites will always have footage all over Africa, not only for West Africa and that gives us the market,” the director general added.

Dr. Halilu Shaba also stated that the agency is working hard to democratize space technology and include a wider range of Nigerians to raise awareness, assuring transparency in service delivery.

A lot of people use this technology without knowing, they use Global Positioning System (GPS), hand-held phones and they don’t even know that these are space technology,” Dr. Shaba stated.