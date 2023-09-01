ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s the US funding program that has become a bone of contention in Kenya

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto and his wife Mama Rachel Ruto with US President Joe Biden in New York
President William Ruto and his wife Mama Rachel Ruto with US President Joe Biden in New York
  • US HIV funding debate raises fears of an imminent halt to vital support for Kenya's HIV programs. 
  • Kenyan officials express worries about HIV funding being diverted to activities conflicting with cultural values.
  • US Republican party suggests suspension of Pepfar funding, as over 50 Kenyan civil society organizations protest, fearing dire consequences for millions.

Back in June, Kenyan administrators and some religious leaders had written to the US, disclosing how the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Prefar) has been propping up abortions.

Titled, "Pepfar and African Values", the letter addressed several members of the US House Representatives and Senate, relaying to them how the HIV funds allocated to Kenya were derailing some of the country’s most fundamental values as they have been used to finance family planning and reproductive health principles, which of course includes the highly contentious practice of abortion.

These spokespeople asked that the US find a way to ensure that the funds are used as intended and not for a purpose that deteriorates its culture and values.

The letter reads in part; “As you now seek to reauthorize Pepfar funding, we want to express our concerns and suspicions about this funding. We ask that those partner organizations with whom the US government partners implement Pepfar programs in ways that are cognizant and respectful of our beliefs and not cross over into promoting divisive ideas and practices that are not consistent with those of Africa.”

“Again, we thank the American people for their extraordinary generosity and solidarity with us and ask that our voices be heard and acknowledged, and our beliefs safeguarded in future Pepfar programming,” the letter further read.

Following the request, members of the US Republican party have suggested that the Pepfar funding for 2023-24 (due in September) be suspended till further notice or at least till the issue can be resolved.

“If Pepfar doesn’t get reauthorized, the program can continue but it could send some pretty chilling messages to people in the field who depend on Pepfar for life support,” said Jennifer Kates, Director of Global Health and HIV Policy at KFF, a health policy organization that has tracked the provisions set to expire September 30.

The debate to continue or suspend the funding is still ongoing. The outcome will have an impact on the program's future, hence numerous civic societies have called for the letter to be withdrawn.

Over 50 civil society organizations have written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang'ula, to

express their opposition to the MPs' decision, which they say will jeopardize the lives of over 55 million Kenyans who benefit from Pepfar-supported HIV programs, as well as more than 1.6 million people living with HIV in Kenya.

Since then, the US has threatened not to extend the financing, which accounts for more than half of all HIV/AIDS care monies in Kenya. This is taking place as several HIV stakeholders assemble in Mombasa County to assess what has been occurring in the country.

“Pepfar program is now set for renewal. We are apprehensive that the claims by our Members of Parliament in the letter may jeopardize the reauthorization of the program. Our own Members of Parliament are expressing baseless claims which could cost Kenya funding for services such as testing, diagnosing, prevention and, majorly, the dispensing of antiretroviral medicines,” said Allan Maleche, Executive Director at the Kenya Legal & Ethical Issues Network on HIV and Aids.

Kenya was expecting Ksh50 billion (343.9 million) in HIV-Aids funding for the financial year 2023-24 once the current funding period lapses on September 30.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
