Global Tech Africa launches in collaboration with NITDA and the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos

The Conference is designed to bring together African and international stakeholders in Tech, unlock growth opportunities, and build the tech ecosystem in Africa. Other partners include Business Sweden, Venture Garden Group, RivExcel Health, and other Tech Giants across the world.

Africa is poised to play a critical role in the global tech ecosystem, providing innovation, talent, and new market opportunities in areas such as mobile technology, e-commerce, fintech, ag-tech, and the digital economy. The Director General of NITDA, Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi emphasises the opportunities GTA can bring to Africa with Nigeria playing a significant role in driving the growth of the African tech ecosystem “Nigeria's tech prowess ignites a flame of innovation that illuminates Africa's path towards a prosperous digital future, fostering job creation and driving economic growth across the continent. Leveraging Nigeria’s youthful and tech-savvy population, favorable legislations, and policies, the country is well positioned to become Africa’s leading digital technology hub”

The United States has been a key partner to Nigeria in providing an enabling environment for the Tech ecosystem. “The U.S. Mission Nigeria will continue to promote partnerships that advance the development of Nigeria’s tech and startup ecosystem to catalyze technological progress and promote a more robust U.S.-Nigeria trade and investment relationship. Nigeria is rapidly being recognized by global tech companies as a center for tech talent and innovation and the U.S. Mission is committed to working with U.S. and Nigerian tech companies to harness this great potential.” - U.S. Consul General Will Stevens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

A GTA Summit will take place in Lagos on the 25th of July 2023 with 300 tech stakeholders from the private, public, and development sectors. The summit will be followed by the GTA Conference in Lagos, Nigeria between the 17th and 20th of November 2023.

Speaking to the opportunities GTA will give to participants and attendees, Dr. Inya Lawal, the president of Ascend Studios Foundation and implementation partner for GTA, and Abdulsalam Umar, COO of Future Map affirm that GTA will attract support from private, public, and development sectors to explore opportunities for tech infrastructure and investment, support for start-ups, grants/seed investment as it also enables increased participation and growth of Women and Girls in the Tech Ecosystem.

The GTA conference will provide a platform for stakeholders, including investors, regulators, consumers, academia, and the general public, to engage in discussions and explore opportunities for collaboration to shape the future of Africa's tech landscape. The conference’s structure includes plenary sessions, breakout sessions, pitch competitions, exhibitions, sideline networking, and cocktail sessions.

Exposing the opportunities in the Nigerian Start-Up ACT and its offerings, with GTA as a meeting forum, the summit and conference will provide a platform for investors, regulators, and entrepreneurs to explore investment and global partnership opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

GTA will provide a platform for consumers, enthusiasts, and the general public to engage with and learn from technology experts and practitioners – showcasing the latest technology trends in Africa and providing insights into future trends and innovations.

---