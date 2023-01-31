German firm invests Sh350 million in Kenya to make the country a leading distributor of its product

Replicating the production and distribution model, Apple and China use, Josef Seibel Group company has decided to both produce and distribute its footwear products from Kenya.

To this effect, the company disclosed its plans to invest Sh350 million in expanding its presence in Kenya in the next two years.

The shoe firm also relayed plans to institute training programs for locals to increase its production capacity from the current 120,000 - 130,000 pairs of shoes annually.

The Josef Seibel Group would produce and distribute the company’s signature products to the international and Kenya’s domestic markets. John Ndung’u, Joseph Seibel Franchisee in Kenya, disclosed that the company is looking to establish anywhere between 12 and 14 shops in Kenya.

Nairobi will have six outlets as part of the growth plan, with one each in Nanyuki, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, and Mombasa.

“We are bringing to the Kenyan market the same quality, fitting, and designs as we have elsewhere in the world. Nairobi is where most middle and upper-class populations live and where we also have big multinational organizations,” said Josef Siebel Africa, Chairman, Carl-August Seibel.

On the international front, shoes produced in Kenya would be distributed to approximately 20 markets across the Americas, and Europe.

“We want to show that good quality shoes can be made and sold in Kenya. The shoes we are doing here are distributed to at least 20 countries in the US, Europe, and Canada. You can be proud as Kenyans that this is possible in a short time.” Carl-August Seibel said.

The German Ambassador to Kenya, Sebastian Groth, has lauded this plan, praising it as another milestone in the economic relationship between Kenya and Germany.

“Germany will in the future look more and more interested towards Africa and Kenya, especially in regards to investment and economic relations. We are ready to open a new chapter in our relations this year to mark our 60th anniversary of Kenya-German relations,” the ambassador noted.