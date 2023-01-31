ADVERTISEMENT
German firm invests Sh350 million in Kenya to make the country a leading distributor of its product

Chinedu Okafor
Josef Seibel Group partners with Kenya
  • The German shoe firm Josef Seibel Group has partnered with Kenya to increase its global market share. 
  • The partnership would be propelled by an Sh350 million investment. 
  • The company also has plans to make Kenya one of its leading producers and distributor. 

The German shoe firm Josef Seibel Group plans to expand its global market share with its partnership with Kenya.

Replicating the production and distribution model, Apple and China use, Josef Seibel Group company has decided to both produce and distribute its footwear products from Kenya.

To this effect, the company disclosed its plans to invest Sh350 million in expanding its presence in Kenya in the next two years.

The shoe firm also relayed plans to institute training programs for locals to increase its production capacity from the current 120,000 - 130,000 pairs of shoes annually.

The Josef Seibel Group would produce and distribute the company’s signature products to the international and Kenya’s domestic markets. John Ndung’u, Joseph Seibel Franchisee in Kenya, disclosed that the company is looking to establish anywhere between 12 and 14 shops in Kenya.

Nairobi will have six outlets as part of the growth plan, with one each in Nanyuki, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, and Mombasa.

“We are bringing to the Kenyan market the same quality, fitting, and designs as we have elsewhere in the world. Nairobi is where most middle and upper-class populations live and where we also have big multinational organizations,” said Josef Siebel Africa, Chairman, Carl-August Seibel.

On the international front, shoes produced in Kenya would be distributed to approximately 20 markets across the Americas, and Europe.

“We want to show that good quality shoes can be made and sold in Kenya. The shoes we are doing here are distributed to at least 20 countries in the US, Europe, and Canada. You can be proud as Kenyans that this is possible in a short time.” Carl-August Seibel said.

The German Ambassador to Kenya, Sebastian Groth, has lauded this plan, praising it as another milestone in the economic relationship between Kenya and Germany.

“Germany will in the future look more and more interested towards Africa and Kenya, especially in regards to investment and economic relations. We are ready to open a new chapter in our relations this year to mark our 60th anniversary of Kenya-German relations,” the ambassador noted.

Up to three million pairs of shoes are produced by the Josef Seibel Group each year, and they are exported to 40 different nations.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

