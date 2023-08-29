From wildlife to wardrobes, see Tanzania’s plan to turn a profit on Maasai apparel

- Tanzanian government unveils a strategic plan to diversify its tourism sector by promoting fashion as a significant draw, shifting focus from traditional wildlife-centered attractions.
- Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mary Masanja, advocates for the conservation and promotion of Maasai ethnic wear as a pivotal component of cultural tourism.
- In a bid to safeguard Tanzania's rich heritage, organizers, including Wonderland Travel, emphasize that cultural artifacts like clothing, music, and accessories must be preserved and handed down through generations.
Tanzania's government intends to promote fashion as a high-potential product for its tourism industry. This will be part of an effort to diversify the country's tourist attractions, which are now mostly concentrated on wildlife.