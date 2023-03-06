ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Flutterwave denies being hacked, assures customers of security measures

Victor Oluwole
Picture showing Flutterwave
Picture showing Flutterwave
  • Flutterwave, the African fintech unicorn has denied being hacked after reports emerged that hackers had stolen $4 million from Flutterwave accounts in Nigeria.
  • The company stated that it identified an unusual trend of transactions on some users' profiles during a routine check of its transaction monitoring system. 
  • However, no user lost any funds, and Flutterwave's security measures addressed the issue before any harm could be done.

Flutterwave, a leading African fintech company, has denied reports that it was hacked and that hackers stole over $4 million from its accounts in Nigeria. In a statement released by the company, Flutterwave confirmed that no user lost any funds, and that its security measures were able to address the issue before any harm could be done to its users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Yesterday, Business Insider Africa reported that hackers transferred over ₦2.9 billion from Flutterwave accounts in Nigeria in early February 2023. Flutterwave's legal counsel, Albert Onimole, reported the case to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, on February 19, 2023. Flutterwave sought to freeze accounts where hackers transferred some of the money, and a suit was filed in the Magistrate Court of Lagos to investigate accounts holding the stolen funds across various financial institutions in Nigeria.

During a routine check of its transaction monitoring system, Flutterwave identified an unusual trend of transactions on some users' profiles. Its team launched a review, which revealed that some users who had not activated recommended security settings might have been susceptible. Flutterwave's statement served as a reminder of the importance of security measures, particularly for companies that deal with financial transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent developments in the Flutterwave hack highlight the increasing threat of cybercrime and the need for companies to invest in robust security measures to protect themselves and their customers. Flutterwave's commitment to keeping its users' financial information safe and secure remains strong, and it urges its customers to continue to trust it and feel secure in using its services for their business needs.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

BREAKING: Again, INEC suspends collation of results till Monday

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

IrokoTV CEO loses N1m Peter Obi bet to APC House of Reps member

Lagosian who was attacked by thugs returned to vote with bloodied face

Lagosian who was attacked by thugs returned to vote with bloodied face

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

2023 Election: Peter Obi sweeps Cross River

2023 Election: Peter Obi sweeps Cross River

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

BREAKING: PDP, Labour Party call for resignation of INEC chairman

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The last time Russian oil was delivered to a Western African country was in 2018.Getty Images

Russia solicits Ghana’s aid to store its oil as Russia’s oil revenue continues to shrink

EACOP project

French court sides with Uganda and Tanzania in their controversial oil case

US dollars

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

AfCFTA

World Bank projects that East Africa will get richer under African Continental Free Trade Area