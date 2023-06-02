The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Europe is aiming to replace Chinese commercial connections with African ones

Chinedu Okafor
Africa and the EU
Africa and the EU
  • The European Union engages in talks with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other African nations to secure the supply of vital battery minerals. 
  • The EU's Critical Raw Materials Act aims to reduce dependence on China by establishing alternate sources of minerals for the transition to a lower carbon economy. 
  • The EU already has agreements in place with countries such as Canada, Kazakhstan, Namibia, and Ukraine, and is pursuing agreements with Argentina, Chile, and potentially Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, and Tanzania.

The EU is in talks with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a major supplier of battery minerals, and seeks to have similar discussions with other African nations to secure its supply of vital raw materials, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, by an official of the European Union.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, which has not yet taken effect, set goals to create alternate sources as part of attempts to lessen dependence on China, which controls the supply of minerals required for a transition to a lower carbon economy.

As of now, the EU has agreements in place with nations like Canada, Kazakhstan, Namibia, and Ukraine, and it has been reported that agreements with Argentina and Chile are close at hand.

A group from the EU would be in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for talks in June, according to Elisabetta Sartorel, the EU's policy officer on vital raw resources, who made the announcement during a virtual presentation to the Zimbabwe Chamber of Mines annual general meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We expect, in the near future, to launch negotiations with other countries in the Great Lakes region, particularly Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, and perhaps Tanzania as well," Elisabetta Sartorel stated.

The EU's key materials partnerships include funding, collaboration on research and innovation, the development of infrastructure, and the improvement of skills. Following the signing of a critical materials agreement, according to Sartorel, a roadmap of specific steps is created for the European Union and the partner nation to undertake together.

However, catching up to China will be difficult for the European Union. In its essential raw materials strategy, it states that 60% of the cobalt processed in China and 63% of the world's cobalt, which is used in batteries for electric cars, is harvested in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Study shows men have been peeing wrong; they ought to sit and not stand

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

Veteran Nollywood actor Adewale Adeyemo is dead

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Digital Quality of Life (DQL-2022)

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

social media apps facebookk whatsapp instagram

Top 10 African countries with internet freedom

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. [Nairametrics]

Net worths of Africa's richest people in the top 500